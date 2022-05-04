What time, what channel and everything you need to know about Cork vs Kerry

Two old rivals go head to head this weekend as Cork host Kerry in the Munster football semi-final.

When and where is it on?

The game takes place at Pairc Ui Rinn on Saturday night, and the throw in is at 6pm.

What are the major talking points?

It is hard to get away from the venue row. The game was originally meant to take place in Pairc Ui Chaoimh due to Cork and Kerry's home-and-away arrangement, but due to Ed Sheeran playing in PUC, Pairc Ui Rinn was put forward by Cork as an alternative.

However, the Munster Council opted to fix the game for Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney due to the increased capacity, which provoked a huge backlash from Cork. The Rebels said that unless the game was played in Pairc Ui Rinn, they would not fulfil the fixture.

Kerry subsequently agreed with Cork's request, and the Munster council ultimately scheduled the game for Pairc Ui Rinn.

Where can I watch the game?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Arena.

What should I be listening to before the game?

What are the odds?

Cork are 14/1, Kerry are 1/50 and the draw is 33/1.