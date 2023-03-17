What time, what channel and everything you need to know about Armagh vs Galway

There was a melee in the Galway vs Armagh All-Ireland quarter-final in 2022. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

GALWAY are close to the summit of Division 1 of the Allianz Football League.

A Croke Park final appearance is a possibility. Mayo are on eight points. Galway and Roscommon are joint second on six points. The top two advance to the final.

Galway beat Monaghan in Pearse Stadium in their last match by six points. Shane Walsh came off the bench for his first appearance of the season. and all-Star Cillian McDaid also made an impact when he was introduced.

Armagh are a point behind Galway. A win here could nudge them towards Jones' Road. Over 12,000 saw them defeat Donegal in the Athletic Grounds by three points. Big crowds waited for the turnstiles to open.

There will be another large audience for this one. Rian O'Neill and Jarly Óg Burns excelled against Donegal. Box office attractions at the Box-It Athletic Grounds.

The last time these two teams met in the All-Ireland quarter-final, sparks flew in a brawl.

What time is throw-in?

It throws-in on Saturday at The Box-It Athletic Grounds (5.0).

Where can I watch it?

It's live on RTÉ 2.

What the coaches say

Kieran Donaghy (Armagh assistant manager): "It was an important result against Donegal. This League is so tough. The quality of Division 1 is so high. Division 2 is also very competitive. You don't want to be going back there. Staying in Division 1 is the priority for us."

Pádraig Joyce (Galway): "I felt we controlled the game well against Monaghan. And I was happy with the way we managed to close it out. We'd be pleased enough with six points. Anything less than that would put us under a bit of pressure."

Prediction

Armagh 1-13 Galway 1-13