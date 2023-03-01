What time, what channel and everything you need to know about Armagh vs Donegal

A Saturday Ulster derby in Division 1 of the Allianz Football League with both counties on three points with identical records - one win, one draw and two defeats.

A favorable result will be precious as both teams seek to move away from the basement.

Kieran McGeeney has been Armagh manager since 2015 and has brought them from Division 3 to Division 1.

Rían O'Neill is always worth the bus-fare and visiting teams never tend to get any free apples in the Orchard. Armagh lost by a point in Tralee last weekend, although they could have got a draw and came close to winning it in the end. McGeeney's management team includes former Kerry star, Kieran Donaghy.

The ball hasn't bounced too kindly for new Donegal boss, Paddy Carr. Michael Murphy, so long the heartbeat of the county, retired, as did Neil McGee, while the new captain, Patrick McBrearty, is now out for the foreseeable future with a hamstring injury.

Yet Donegal spirits lifted following a earnest display that secured a draw against the All-Ireland finalists, Galway, in Letterkenny last Sunday.

What time is the throw-in?

The game throws in at Box-It Athletic Grounds, Armagh at 7.30.

Where can I watch it?

It's live on TG4.

What the coaches say

Ciaran McGeever (Armagh Assistant Manager): "We took a lot of positives from the Kerry game. I think we would have deserved to have got something out of it. We face another big game now. And our concentration will have to be good for the 70 minutes."

Paddy Carr (Donegal): "There's great heart and character in the side. We created good chances against Galway. Had we converted them, we could have won with a few points to spare."

Prediction

Armagh 1-11 Donegal 0-9