Kerry booked their place in next Friday's Munster U-20 final with expected ease in Austin Stack Park as they restricted Waterford to a solitary point from substitute Aodhán MacGearailt in the 43rd minute.

Kerry booked their place in next Friday's Munster U-20 final with expected ease in Austin Stack Park as they restricted Waterford to a solitary point from substitute Aodhán MacGearailt in the 43rd minute.

'What is the point of this for either team?' - Kerry U20 hold Waterford to just one score in lopsided 30-point victory

The hosts started with six points in the opening nine minutes as Waterford did manage to frustrate Kerry for a period during the first half where they went 13 minutes without a score. Team captain Donal O'Sullivan scored Kerry's first goal in the 24th minute as the Kingdom's lead was a comfortable 1-11 to 0-0 at the break. They had scored 1-17 by the time MacGearailt put Waterford on the scoreboard midway through the second period.

Substitute Ciarán Kennedy found the back of the net for Kerry's second goal in the 49th minute as four of the six subs introduced by Jack O'Connor registered scores. A third goal came Kerry's way in the 53rd minute when David Shaw converted a penalty as Kerry's eventual winning margin ended up at 30 points. Ciarán Walsh, Corey Kennedy and Tom Barron tried best for Waterford in defeat but full-back Stefan Okunbar and midfielder Diarmuid O'Connor were the highly fancied Kingdom side's most impressive performers.

Kerry's Bryan Sweeney in action against Conor O Cuirrin, left, and Ciaran Walsh of Waterford. Photo: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

They now head for next Friday's Munster final clash with Cork knowing they are going to get a far more serious examination from their old rivals when they come to Tralee. Overall, Kerry's margin over both Limerick and Waterford in making the final stands at a whopping 58 points. London manager Ciaran Deely weighed in on the one-sided encounter on social media, questioning what either side could have taken from such a lopsided rout.

"What is the point in this for either team?," he asked. "They should both be competing against teams at their appropriate quality level- U20 is still about development. People might laugh at this scoreline but this is not right & is not acceptable. What an absolute ridiculous system."

Scorers - Kerry: D Shaw 1-4 (1-0 pen, 1'45); D Moynihan 0-5; D O'Sullivan and C Kennedy 1-1 each; D O'Connor, B Sweeney, B Friel and M Potts 0-2 each; M Ryan, F Clifford and M Foley 0-1 each. Waterford: A MacGearailt 0-1. KERRY - B Lonergan ; D Naughton, S Okunbar, M Reidy; C Gamell, M Breen, D O'Brien; M Ryan, D O'Connor; F Clifford, C Linnane, D Moynihan; D O'Sullivan, B Sweeney, D Shaw. Subs: B Friel for F Clifford (h-t), S O'Leary for M Reidy (38), M Potts for C Linnane (40), C Kennedy for D O'Sullivan (40), E Horan for D O'Connor (41), M Foley for M Ryan (45).

Kerry's Donal O'Sullivan in action against Liam Cooney of Waterford. Photo: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

WATERFORD - A Beresford; T Barron, J Skehan, L Cooney; C Ó Cuirrín, C Walsh, M Twomey; C Kennedy, D Booth; J Beresford, D Fitzgerald, J Devine; S Whelan-Barrett, B Lynch, B Power. Subs: C Gough for L Cooney ( h/t), J Harrington for J Beresford (h-t), S Herne for D Booth ( h-t), A MacGearailt for M Twomey (41), R O'Neill for B Power (47), R Coffey O'Shea for B Lynch (56).

Ref - D Murnane (Cork)

Irish Independent