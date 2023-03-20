‘What is RTÉ's problem with Louth?’ – Peter Fitzpatrick questions lack of TV coverage of Wee County's NFL games

19 March 2023; Luke Fahy of Cork in action against Oisín McGuinness of Louth during the Allianz Football League Division 2 match between Louth and Cork at Páirc Mhuire in Ardee, Louth. Photo by Stephen Marken/Sportsfile

Louth chairman Peter Fitzpatrick has criticised RTÉ's failure to cover any of the county's six Allianz Division 2 football league games this season, particularly their four home games in Ardee.

Louth can claim promotion for the third year running with a win over Dublin in their final game on Sunday.

But Fitzpatrick said that some of his county's supporters are "furious" that none of their six games have featured so far, even for brief highlights on the League Sunday show.

Fitzpatrick disputes apparent difficulties cited by RTÉ in getting outside broadcast units into the Ardee venue to cover games, citing TG4's presence for their win over Kildare in the fifth round that featured on their Monday night highlights programme.

"How were they able to get a camera in and cover that game? I even attached our own (Louth GAA) coverage to my Twitter account to show what can be done with a hand-held camera. It was perfect for a few highlights," he said.

"We're really disappointed by it. We could be the first team to go from Division 4 to Division 1 - I'm not saying that is going to happen - but not to get a minute's coverage has angered a lot of people," he said.

"I've had a lot of phone calls about this and my question is, what is RTÉ's problem with Louth? I made contact after the Derry game (in Ardee) and asked. I was told that there was no problem and that there was a concentration on Dublin and Derry games for now," said Fitzpatrick.

"We have a capacity of 2,600 in Ardee. It's a great ground but it means that some supporters have not been able to see the games. To see even a few minutes when the team is going so well would have meant a lot," he said.

Louth GAA has advanced plans to build a new stadium in Dundalk but for now Ardee is their home.

Louth manager Mickey Harte has not cooperated with RTÉ for more than a decade now but Fitzpatrick said that does not extend to Louth players who were made available to radio after other games this year.

Louth GAA chairman Peter Fitzpatrick has called for RTÉ to make clear their reasons for "boycotting" the county in their National League coverage. Picture: Sportsfile