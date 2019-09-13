Jim Gavin has hailed the solidarity of his entire panel as Dublin seek to complete an All-Ireland five-in-a-row at the second attempt.

'What I saw after the game was just a great solidarity' - Jim Gavin insists there's no split in Dublin camp

There have been some murmurings from outside the camp over the exclusion of Bernard Brogan from the match-day 26 for the drawn final against Kerry, and the promotion of Diarmuid Connolly over others who have been training all season.

But the Dublin boss has suggested that his dressing-room has never been so united. "What I saw after the game was just a great solidarity amongst the group - a great connection and I suppose comradeship," he told Dubs TV.

"To a man, they were there in the dressing-room immediately after the game, all the panel members including the guys who got the opportunity to represent Dublin on the pitch in the drawn game.

"They all rallied around each other, and there's certainly a great drive in them now."

Asked about the possibility of changes to his team and match-day squad for tomorrow's replay (6pm), Gavin stressed: "It is always, always a difficult task to select 26 players from the group of over 30 that we have, to go out and represent Dublin, because I know what they have committed and the self-sacrifice that they give.

"It's going to be a really difficult task, but there's so many combinations that we can play. As part of the management team, we'll do our best to try and get the best-performing players on the pitch at any given moment."

Looking back on the original stalemate, Gavin praised his team's never-say-die spirit in the latter stages.

He added: "We created some great opportunities for ourselves, and that's really, really positive for us. Looking at the game, obviously we could be better with our finishing – but I'd prefer to have those opportunities any day."

