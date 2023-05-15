What comes next is key after Dublin batter Louth into submission as Dessie Farrell hits out at structure

Dublin 5-21, Louth 0-15

After a mismatch that has us all frantically scouring the record books, perhaps the most important question is not whether this has happened before but how it will benefit either team in the weeks to come.

For the record, Dublin’s 21-point stroll to a 13th consecutive provincial title was not a new Leinster final benchmark: they eviscerated Meath by an identical margin three years ago and had 23 points to spare over Wexford back in the ‘Pillar’ era. As it happened, that 2008 rout proved the ultimate false dawn preamble to a 12-point Tyrone mauling.

But the days when Mickey Harte had the whip hand over Dublin have passed.

A vocal Louth contingent in an attendance of 40,115 had travelled to Croke Park in hope, whatever about confidence, that they could ask some awkward questions of opposition that had laboured for so long against Kildare.

Instead, they were left with only painful questions about themselves, appearing no closer to bridging the 66-year gap to their last provincial coronation.

​During his marathon Tyrone reign, Harte never experienced a defeat of this magnitude. Statistically, it was even worse than Louth’s 16-point trimming by Kildare last year.

Dessie Farrell was more than happy with the display but wasn’t lulled into thinking this was ideal preparation for what comes next.

On paper, Dublin should have little difficulty negotiating safe passage through a Sam Maguire group that incorporates games against Roscommon (at home), Kildare (nominally away) and Sligo (neutral venue).

But as Farrell noted: “While today was very pleasing, we still have only played Division 2 or Division 4 teams thus far. So, there is a big step-up in class coming at us fairly quickly.

“We have Roscommon coming at us in two weeks now and they have been wholly impressive all season and have had some really good games under their belts against stiff competition.”

In terms of the overall structure, Farrell struck a familiar note.

“The GAA won’t need me to tell them this,” he added. “For years, I’ve been banging that particular drum.

“Look, I get it. It’s quite political. Provincial councils have been established a long time and feel that they have a role and a responsibility and that their contribution is important to the GAA.

“While that is definitely the case, I think it’s probably time to have a proper review of the competition and see who does this benefit, these big wins, the big discrepancies between teams. Is there a better mixture?

“So, my tune hasn’t changed on that in a number of years. This year is slightly different in that we’re now going to step into the real competition, and that’s going to be very interesting and very exciting. It’s hard to accommodate everybody, I get that, and I’m sure it’s very much on the GAA’s and the Central Council’s and Congress’s own radar.”

For Louth, the challenge is markedly different as they regroup to face Cork (in Navan), Mayo (away) and Kerry.

Afterwards, asked about the potentially damaging ramifications of such a defeat, Harte replied: “It could set you back if you choose to let it set you back. But if you decide to learn from it and you decide that you start to climb out of that poor place that you’re in right now, then it can be a good thing. So it is what we’ll make it.”

Their manager didn’t attempt to sugarcoat the outcome. “It is a harsh lesson for players. It is one thing getting beaten, it is another thing getting battered,” he admitted. “Sometimes that happens in football and you have to learn from every outcome … but Dublin are just a very good team.”

Question is, how good? At times, especially during an 11-minute first-half onslaught when they swamped James Califf’s kick-out, it was like the Dublin of old.

There had been little hint of what was to come when Sam Mulroy – Louth’s chief font of scoring resistance – hit an eye-catching point on 12 minutes. Both teams had turned over possession too readily in that opening preamble, but it still offered the prospect of a contest and the underdogs now led for the third time, 0-3 to 0-2.

​They wouldn’t score again for 22 minutes during which Dublin amassed 1-10 – slowly at first, then in a whirlwind of 1-7 kick-started by a Con O’Callaghan mark.

When Niall Sharkey was swamped at a restart, John Small pounced and suddenly Louth’s defence was horribly exposed as Ciarán Kilkenny fed O’Callaghan, whose handpass left Mannion with the simplest of palmed goals.

With 22 minutes gone, Dublin were already seven up. Ten minutes later, they had disappeared over the horizon. Seven consecutive Louth kick-outs – including Sharkey’s turnover and a throw-up after Liam Jackson was pinged for gathering Califf’s short restart just inside the ‘D’ – ultimately ended up in Dublin hands.

Even a five-point Louth riposte, either side of a half-time whistle that blew with Dublin 1-12 to 0-6 ahead, couldn’t alter the narrative.

James McCarthy capped a busy shift with a 45th-minute goal, teed up by sub Cian Murphy. Ten minutes later, Bugler crowned his man-of-the-match performance with a drilled finish after a quick one-two with Kilkenny.

Even though Mulroy kept chipping away, eventually bringing his haul into double-digits, the closing minutes were a painful watch for Louth fans. Every time Dublin broke beyond midfield, a goal looked on.

They would settle for two more: Paddy Small’s fisted rebound after a Lee Gannon piledriver veered high into the air off Califf’s crossbar (68 minutes), then a Colm Basquel drive in stoppage-time.

SCORERS – Dublin: S Bugler 1-3; C Costello 0-5 (3f, 1 ‘45); P Mannion 1-1 (1f); C O’Callaghan 0-4 (2m); J McCarthy, P Small, C Basquel 1-0 each; C Kilkenny 0-3; J McCaffrey 0-2; J Small, D Rock, S MacMahon 0-1 each.Louth: S Mulroy 0-10 (7f, 1 ‘45); C Grimes 0-2; C Lennon, L Jackson, C Downey 0-1 each.

DUBLIN – S Cluxton 7; D Newcombe 7, D Byrne 6, L Gannon 7; B Howard 8, J Small 7, J McCaffrey 7; B Fenton 7, J McCarthy 8; N Scully 7, S Bugler 9, C Kilkenny 7; P Mannion 6, C O’Callaghan 8, C Costello 7. Subs: C Murphy 7 for McCaffrey (inj) 31, P Small 7 for Scully (52), D Rock 6 for Costello (52), C Basquel 7 for Mannion (59), S MacMahon 6 for Howard (63).

LOUTH – J Califf 5; D Corcoran 5, P Lynch 6, D McKenny 7; L Grey 5, N Sharkey 6, C Murphy 5; T Durnin 6, C Early 5; C McKeever 5, C Downey 5, C Grimes 7; D McConnon 5, S Mulroy 8, L Jackson 5. Subs: C Lennon 6 for McConnon (26), A Williams 6 for Murphy (31), C McCaul 5 for Jackson (40), P Mathews 5 for Early (55), R Burns for Corcoran (68).

REF – C Lane (Cork)​