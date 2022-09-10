Wexford set to appoint stalwart John Hegarty as football manager

Wexford has lined up John Hegarty as its new senior football manager, awaiting final ratification at a county committee meeting on September 20.

Hegarty’s backroom team will be finalised in advance and details announced at the same meeting.

A native of Kilanerin, Hegarty had a long Wexford playing career, appearing 105 times for his county from 1995 to 2006, scoring 21-125. With his club he won one intermediate and six senior football championships, as well as a Railway Cup with Leinster and a Sigerson Cup with UCD.

He guided Kilanerin to a senior football championship in a player-manager capacity and later managed Shelmaliers to another title win.

Hegarty replaces Shane Roche, who stepped down in July having taken on the job initially on an interim basis following the departure of Paul Galvin in 2020.

Wexford finished sixth in Division of the National Football League in 2022 and were knocked out of the Leinster Championship at home to Dublin. They lost out in the Tailteann Cup to Offaly.