Wexford set for Dublin test after avenging 2020 defeat against Wicklow

Wexford manager Shane Roche celebrates with Seán Nolan after the win over Wicklow. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Wexford produced a brilliant second-half performance to avenge last year’s Leinster SFC defeat to Wicklow and take their first win in the province in seven years.

Despite playing against the breeze and seeing their most influential player Daithi Waters pick up a black card before the second-half throw-in for an incident that occurred at the end of the first half, Wexford were superb on the restart.

They kept Wicklow scoreless for 27 minutes in the second half with Mark Jackson’s 47th minute free not added to until the same player booted over in injury time.

It was exactly what Shane Roche’s side deserved though they could have made life easier for themselves had they converted more of the handful of goal chances that came their way.

Wexford made the perfect start and had the ball in the net after just four minutes when John Tubritt unselfishly fed Mark Rossiter, who finished low past Mark Jackson.

However it was Wicklow, who were playing against a stiff breeze, who looked more settled in the early stages. And they scored five of the next seven points of the game.

Wexford, who saw experienced attacker Ben Brosnan come on and be replaced inside ten minutes, finished the half strong and they might have had two more goals. First, Tom Byrne flashed wide when he was put through and minutes later, John Tubritt looked to be fouled in the box when he was about to pull the trigger. However, referee Fergal Kelly waved play on.

Still, Wexford came again and Mark Rossiter brought his tally to 1-3 for the half with the final score of the opening 35 minutes to give Shane Roche’s side a 1-5 to 0-6 lead at the break.

Wexford started the second half without Waters and Wicklow ‘won’ that period 0-5 to 0-2 to help them into the lead for only the second time in the game.

However, their challenge faded badly in the final quarter and Wexford’s persistence was rewarded when Martin O’Connor blasted to the net in the 62nd minute after a brilliant team move to help set up a date with All-Ireland champions Dublin.

Scorers for Wexford: Mark Rossiter 1-6 (0-1f), Martin O’Connor 1-0, John Turbitt 0-2, Donal Shanley 0-2 (0-2f), Paraic Hughes 0-1.

Scorers for Wicklow: Patrick O’Connor 0-4, Arran Murphy 0-3, Chris O’Brien 0-2 (0-2f), Mark Jackson 0-2 (0-2f), Padraig O’Toole 0-1, Mark Kenny 0-1, Conor Byrne 0-1.

Wexford: Darragh Brooks; Martin O’Connor, Gavin Sheehan, Liam O’Connor; Paraic Hughes, Brian Malone, Michael Furlong; Daithi Waters, Liam Coleman; Tom Byrne, Sean Nolan, Kevin O’Grady; John Turbitt, Eoghan Nolan, Mark Rossiter.

Substitutes: Ben Brosnan for E Nolan (7), Donal Shanley for Brosnan (19), Niall Hughes for S Nolan (47), Eoghan Porter for L O’Connor (57), Alan Tobin for O’Grady (58).

Wicklow: Mark Jackson; Arran Murphy, Eoin Murtagh, Oisin Manning; Darragh Fitzgerald, Niall Donnelly, David Deveraux; Padraig O’Toole, John Paul Hurley; Andy Maher, Mark Kenny, Conor Byrne; Chris O’Brien, Seanie Furlong, Patrick O’Connor.

Substitutes: Paul Cunningham for Fitzgerald (40), Daniel Keane for O’Brien (55), John Sheeran for Hurley (62), Fintan O’Shea for Cunningham (68), Saoirse Kearon for D Devereaux (69), Pat Burke for Maher (69).

Referee: Fergal Kelly (Longford)