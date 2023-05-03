Wexford hit Laois for six to progress in Leinster MFC

Wexford 6-10 Laois 0-9

Rory Gilbert was the star of the show as Wexford hit Laois for six goals to progress to the quarter finals of the Leinster minor football championship.

The St Mary's Maudlintown forward was unstoppable as he scored 3-2 and set up another two goals as his team put Laois to the sword.

Laois actually began brightly and kicked the first scored via their captain Eoin Johnson.

They dominated the opening ten minutes possession wise but Wexford's tactic of sit in and hit on the counter was evident and when they got it right - the results were devastating.

Their first meaningful attack almost resulted in a goal and their second did with Rory Gilbert finishing at the second time of asking following a save from Liam Conroy.

A second followed from the same player before half time with Ennae Byrne and Eoin Johnson sharing a brace of points for Laois.

Harry Murphy, Darragh Dee and Darren Rossitter added points to leave Wexford 2-6 to 0-4 ahead at half time.

Any chance Laois had of a comeback rested on a good start to the second half but the opposite was the case.

Harry Murphy's shot for a point skewed into the air and Rory Gilbert rose highest to fist it into the net.

Laois then lost full back Danny McGrath to a black card and a fourth goal followed via Tom Funge.

Shane Reddy and Darren Rossitter added points with Cathal Kehoe kicking Wexford's fifth goal with 50 minutes on the clock.

And they saw it out comfortably from there with Colin Ivers notching a sixth goal to advance to the quarter finals in style.

SCORERS:

Wexford: Rory Gilbert 3-2 (one mark), Tom Funge 1-0, Cathal Kehoe 1-0, Colin Ivers 1-0, Harry Murphy 0-2 (two frees), Darren Rossitter 0-2, Michael Kavanagh 0-1, Darragh Dee 0-1, Shane Reddy 0-1, Darragh Gethings 0-1 (one free)

Laois: Eoin Johnson 0-4 (two frees), Ennae Byrne 0-2, Darren Brennan 0-1, Jack Brennan 0-1, Conor Kearney 0-1

TEAMS:

WEXFORD: Ryan Sinnott; Dara Kelly, Niall Furlong, Tiernan Myler; Shane Reddy, Darragh Harris, Eoin Hughes; Darragh Dee, Tom Funge; Michael Kavanagh, Harry Murphy, Brian Roban; Rory Gilbert, Cathal Kehoe, Darren Rossitter. Subs: Darragh Gethings for Hoban (41), Mikey Hughes for Rossitter and Jack Conneely for Murphy (both 50), Colin Ivers for Funge (56), Aidan Brennan for Myler (58)

LAOIS: Liam Conroy; Fionn O'Sullivan, Danny McGrath, Ben O'Connor; James Dunne, Niall Lalor, Tom O'Connell; Robbie Murphy, Callum Hogg; Paddy Fitzpatrick, Ennae Byrne, Darren Brennan; Fionn McEvoy-Mullally, Eoin Johnson, David Donohue Subs: Jack Brennan for O'Sullivan (14, inj), Tadhg Dineen for O'Connor and Sean Kirby for O'Connor (both ht), Ben Dillon for Conroy (34), Conor Kearney for McEvoy-Mullally (37)

Referee: James Foley (Wicklow)