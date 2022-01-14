Veteran defender Brian Malone has called time on his inter-county career with the Wexford footballers after giving 16 seasons of service to the Model cause.

Malone confirmed to Independent.ie this evening that he would not be joining Shane Roche's Wexford squad for 2022 as an extraordinary inter-county innings comes to a close having spanned three decades with his debut back in 2006.

The Shelmaliers clubman enjoyed the heady days of an All-Ireland SFC semi-final appearance against Tyrone in 2008 during the early stages of his career and the former Wexford captain continued to soldier on up until 2021 despite some lean years.

The 35-year-old completes his career having played over 170 competitive games for his county between League and championship with his last action in purple and gold coming last July.

Malone, who is also a fine hurler and has two Wexford SHC medals (2014 and 2020) to his name as well as an All-Ireland intermediate title with Wexford in 2007, gave a typically tigerish defensive display when the Model men lost to Dublin, 0-15 to 0-7, in their Leinster SFC quarter-final clash last summer.

The St Peter’s College history teacher also enjoyed a memorable club run before Christmas when Shelmaliers made it to Croke Park before eventually falling to Naas after extra-time in their Leinster club SFC semi-final clash.

While Malone departs the county fold, his younger brother Glen returns to the football squad having spent most of last season focusing solely on hurling under then boss Davy Fitzgerald and the towering wing-back is a big addition to Roche's squad.