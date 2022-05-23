‘We’ve had a fantastic performance, been beaten, and now we’re gone’ – Wexford boss rues Tailteann Cup knockout format

THE concept behind the Tailteann Cup has received a ringing endorsement – from losers as well as winners – after its maiden weekend.

But in practical as well as promotional terms, it could be better. Offaly boss John Maughan, a preliminary round winner in Enniscorthy, reckons Croke Park were late to the table in marketing the new second tier championship.

But at least Maughan has one more game, at worst, to erase the bad vibes of league relegation and a short-lived Leinster campaign while furthering the development of Offaly’s All-Ireland winning U-20 graduates.

For Shane Roche, the reality is stark: no more inter-county football until 2023.

The Wexford manager was left “absolutely” itching for more game-time after their one-point defeat to Offaly on Sunday. Next year’s Tailteann Cup will offer that carrot in the guise of round-robin groups guaranteeing at least three games – but this year it’s straight knockout.

“Like, the format has changed so much. Every time we get an email about the Tailteann Cup, something has changed,” Roche remarked. “I voted for Proposal B at the time – to get our national league championship format played at this time of the year, in the summer months.”

Referencing Wexford’s first league game of the year, a 0-12 to 0-10 defeat against Sligo at the end of January, he recalled a scene of wind and rain in Wexford Park and a “dour affair, compared to what you saw there. What the boys train for, the speed we have, it would suit our group anyway.

“I would have preferred [flipping the season], more competitive games at this time of the year. We’ve had a fantastic performance, been beaten, and now we’re gone.

“If we were able to dust ourselves down and go again next week to stay in the competition … everyone trains for this weather. You saw Nowlan Park on Saturday night in the hurling, the high energy, the atmosphere, that’s what players train for.

“And now it’s done. They go back to their clubs, they start eight to ten weeks of hurling, and then they’ll start eight to ten weeks of football, so they’re not going to get ball in hand now ‘til maybe the end of August.”

No such concerns for Maughan, whose thoughts turn to Sunday’s home date with Wicklow, conquerors of Waterford.

The Faithful’s revenge mission win over Wexford (who toppled them in Leinster last month) was “great for the future development of Offaly football. A lot of those ‘20s’ are coming through the system, and to get an inter-county game away from home is good because we’re building up towards it, we’re discussing it, we’re looking at video analysis and we’re coaching.

“So as far as I’m concerned, for the Division 3 and Division 4 teams, it’s a great opportunity to strengthen fellas and see exactly what they’re at in the cut-and-thrust. It is championship football, albeit Tailteann Cup.”

Maughan’s one complaint, to date, is that the GAA have been “a little bit late promoting” the new competition.

But he added: “Look, I heard Cavan played Mayo in a challenge game [on Saturday]; Westmeath will embrace this; we’re going to have a right cut at it. I think, with the exception of maybe one county team up north, everybody else appears to be embracing it. I think it’s healthy. And I think it deserves a chance, and I think it’s here to stay.”

Last weekend and next weekend’s first round proper, he surmised, will provide a “barometer of how people are embracing it. But I can guarantee you, we’re taking it in a very positive way and we’re looking forward to surviving in it as long as we can.”

Tailteann Cup sceptics had earlier cited the scheduling of Wexford/Offaly for Bellefield instead of Wexford Park - closed for pitch maintenance works ahead of the club championship season - as proof that the competition is not getting the promotion it deserves or needs.

But Shane Roche begs to differ. “A thousand people in Bellefield looks like a big crowd; a thousand people in Wexford Park, there’d be no atmosphere,” he said. “We’re happy with the venue - it’s fantastic, it’s a credit to the Rapparees/Starlights club.”

Roche has been in charge of Wexford since September 2020, after Paul Galvin’s sudden departure, and so has now completed three (albeit relatively short) championship campaigns. The father of two young children will “take time and reflect and sit down with the family and look at our options. But whether it’s myself next year or whether it’s somebody else, the nucleus is there,” he maintained.

“We’ve a very, very young panel and they give you everything. When I got the job all I wanted to do was stabilise Wexford football, bring in the next generation, increase the standards … and in fairness they fought to the bitter end and I couldn’t be prouder of them.”