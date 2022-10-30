Westport banish years of heartbreak by finally claiming their first Mayo title

Pádraig O’Hora of Ballina Stephenites in action against Mark Moran of Westport during the Mayo SFC final at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar. Photo: Conor McKeown/Sportsfile

Lee Keegan of Westport and his team-mates celebrate with the cup after the Mayo SFC final against Ballina Stephenites in Castlebar. Photo: Conor McKeown/Sportsfile

As the last glimpse of the autumn sunshine sparkled over Castlebar, team captains Oísin McLaughlin and Niall McManamon struggled to hold back tears as they expressed the feeling of joy on behalf of all the people of Westport as the club clinched their first senior championship title in extraordinary fashion in MacHale Park.

It was emotion that could only be come from a team that knows all too well the feeling of defeat – year after year of failed attempts in the hope of one day reaching the promised land.

The facts were there for all to see – Westport: nine finals, zero wins. On five of those occasions, they fell at the hands of the team they toppled on Sunday afternoon. You could say Westport were the Mayo of Mayo club football. A story of ‘so close yet so far’.

There was nothing unusual in the air to suggest that this final would be any different.

​But finals rarely follow the script. In fact, Ballina were the very team that sent Westport to the second tier of Mayo football the last time these sides met in the championship in 2014. For the people from Westport it was a rematch eight years in the waiting, but this time on the biggest stage of Mayo football.

In a low-scoring first half, it was Westport who controlled the majority of the opening 20 minutes of play, producing a high tempo and creative brand of football, but ultimately failing to replicate that quality on the scoreboard, as they trailed at the break on a scoreline of 0-5 to 0-4 in favour of the Moysiders, who stayed with the underdogs every step of the way.

In a final that lacked real intensity, it seemed only a matter of time before the club by the shores of Clew Bay would crumble. In terms of scores it was back and forth, with Westport failing to hold on to their lead for longer than two minutes before Ballina would come up with an equaliser.

Man-of-the-match Killian Kilkelly from Westport produced three fine scores in the opening quarter, with immediate replies coming from Mike Murray, Sam Callinan, Evan Regan and Conor McStay – who often during the match showed traits similar to those of his uncle Kevin.

A match that to this point failed to spark any real talking points finally got one on the cusp of half-time when Ballina’s full-forward Regan was black-carded after grabbing half-back Brian McDermott by the ankle and bringing him to ground with referee Paul Lydon having no choice but to send Regan to the stands.

The second half couldn’t have been further from what was displayed in the first, with Ballina failing to secure a single pointed score until the last kick of the game, the only other score coming from a goal from the ever-present Pádraig O’Hora.

Kilkelly struck minutes into the second half to bring the sides level for the fifth time (0-5 to 0-5), in what was his fourth point of the match.

It was then that the page began to turn, and the screws began to tighten.

On 43 minutes, full-back Niall McManamon barrelled down the heart of the Ballina defence to strike the ball past goalkeeper David Clarke.

However, in dramatic fashion, the ball was stopped on the line by opposite corner-back James Doherty, who slapped the ball to safely. It resulted in a penalty for handling the ball on the ground, which Kilkelly blasted into the bottom corner of the net, though Clarke did get his fingertips to the ball.

Ballina replied seven minutes later after Doherty launched a crossfield ball into the Westport square. The ball rebounded off the post for O’Hora to punch home and bring the sides level for the sixth and final time before entering into the final ten minutes.

This would be Ballina’s first score of the half and by the time Westport substitute Alan Kennedy nailed his second point, both of which he scored in injury-time, the blue ribbons were firmly sealed on the Paddy Mocloir Cup.

For Westport, the famine was over.

Scorers

Westport: K Kilkelly 1-4 (1-0 pen, 3f); A Kennedy 0-2; P O’Malley (f), N McManamon, K Keane 0-1 each.

Ballina Stephenites: E Regan 0-3 (1f); P O’Hora 1-0; M Murray, C McStay, S Callinan 0-1 each.

TEAMS

Westport – P O’Malley; L Tunney, R Brickenden, N McManamon; L Shevlin, B McDermott, P Lambert; L Keegan, B O’Malley; C Dawson, F McDonagh, O McLaughlin; K Keane, M Moran, K Kilkelly. Subs: P Lambert for Dawson (h-t), A Kennedy Keane (51), S Scott for Shevlin (57), R Geraghty for Kilkelly (63).

Ballina Stephenites – D Clarke; R Tighe, D Tighe, J Doherty; C Boland, P O’Hora, K Tighe; S Callinan, F Irwin; D Thornton, C McStay, J Irwin; M Murray, E Regan, M Birrane. Subs: L Doherty for Thornton (34 inj), N Feeney for Birrane (43), B Collins for Boland (49), C Treacy for Murray (57), R Morrin for Irwin (63).

REF – P Lydon (Kiltimagh).