Westmeath win inaugural Tailteann Cup as late goal sinks Cavan

Kieran Martin proved the difference-maker as his 67th minute goal propelled Westmeath to the inaugural Tailteann Cup with a powerful late flurry denying 14-man Cavan in a pulsating final at Croke Park.

It looked like Cavan were heading for success in the second-tier championship when leading 1-13 to 1-10 in the 56th minute, but they fired a blank thereafter with the dismissal of Thomas Galligan also helping to undo Mickey Graham’s men.

This was all about Jack Cooney’s Westmeath, though, as the Lake men picked up their first piece of championship silverware since that famous Leinster triumph in 2004 with Ronan O’Toole inspirational up front, kicking five points from play in a man-of-the-match display.

The first running of the Tailteann Cup has been a roaring success and the last act proved no different with Martin’s spectacular late goal breaking the hearts of the 2020 Ulster champions before Westmeath held on for a deserved victory.

Cavan were the first to settle with Gerard Smith firing over inside 45 seconds and the Breffni men had the better of the opening exchanges as they raced into a 0-3 to 0-1 lead with Paddy Lynch and Oisín Kiernan also landing scores.

Westmeath needed a score to find a foothold at GAA headquarters and O'Toole provided it in the eighth minute before landing another soon after while John Heslin created a piece of history by drawing them level at 0-3 apiece with a free.

The St Loman's ace became Westmeath's highest scorer of all time – surpassing Lake selector Dessie Dolan as the most prolific forward in his county's history – and he then sent them ahead midway through the half with a beauty off his left foot.

Cavan responded with the next two points through James and Gerard Smith, but there was nothing between the two sides and they were level for a fourth time when the red-hot O'Toole fired over his fourth point from play in the opening period to leave it 0-6 each.

O'Toole was causing the Cavan defence all kinds of problems with Jason McLoughlin switched over onto the St Loman's attacker in an attempt to curb his influence.

Breffni stalwart Gearóid McKiernan fired over a brace in quick succession to the delight of their sizeable travelling support, but Westmeath then hit a purple patch to leave themselves in a strong position at the break.

O'Toole played a sumptuous ball across the square which Luke Loughlin collected before hitting the deck and his handpass along the ground was met by the incoming Lorcan Dolan, who stroked the ball exquisitely to the top right corner.

It was a finish right out of the top drawer to leave Raymond Galligan rooted to his line and Heslin followed up with another free before Loughlin sent over his first, a lovely effort off his left peg.

Cavan got a much-needed score with Lynch ending their nine-minute barren spell but Westmeath went in two up, 1-8 to 0-9, and were in pole position at half-time.

Sam McCartan fired over a neat '45 upon the resumption to get on the scoreboard, but it was a cagey affair in the third quarter as Croke Park filled up further with Galway and Derry supporters making their presence felt.

Cavan substitute Stephen Smith immediately made an impression before McLoughlin strode confidently forward from defence to kick a lovely score, something which would quickly become a common theme.

Loughlin fired over his second point against the run of play after a misplaced short kick-out from Galligan, but Cavan responded in style at the other end with former All-Star defender Pádraig Faulkner bagging a crucial goal.

James Smith's point attempt dropped dangerously around the Westmeath square with Jason Daly punching it away, but Faulkner reacted quickest to palm the ball to the net to edge them ahead once again, 1-11 to 1-10.

Ger Smith and Lynch added quick-fire points to extend the gap to three and it looked like the Tailteann Cup was heading to Cavan but they would fail to score thereafter as the game took on a maroon and white complexion.

McCartan, who had a big second-half and took over from O'Toole in the scoring stakes, kicked a crucial score in the 57th minute to claw it back before Cavan's Galligan was shown a straight red card for a dangerous tackle on O'Toole.

That didn't halt O'Toole's gallop, though, as he fired his fifth point before McCartan levelled it up with another classy point and all the momentum was with the Midlanders.

Westmeath stalwart Martin was sprung from the bench late on and he made the game-winning intervention when barrelling through the Cavan defence before firing a rocket to the net.

That put them three points ahead, 2-13 to 1-13, but they had to live on their nerves somewhat with captain Kevin Maguire making a huge block on Conor Madden to deny them a draw before Ronan Wallace soared forward to point as the day belonged to Westmeath.

Joe Dolan's 'The Westmeath Bachelor' rang out over the tannoy as Cooney's men secured their place in next year's All-Ireland SFC and continued their upward graph of recent seasons.

SCORERS – Westmeath: R O'Toole 0-5, J Heslin (2f), S McCartan (0-1 ’45) 0-3 each, L Dolan, K Martin 1-0 each, L Loughlin 0-2, R Wallace 0-1

Cavan: G McKiernan (1f), G Smith, P Lynch 0-3 each, P Faulkner 1-0, J Smith, O Kiernan, S Smith, J McLoughlin 0-1 each.

WESTMEATH – J Daly; J Smith, K Maguire, J Gonoud; J Dolan, R Wallace, S Duncan; J Lynam, R Connellan; S McCartan, R O'Toole, D Lynch; L Loughlin, J Heslin, L Dolan. Subs: G Egan for Lynam (58), K Martin for L Dolan (60), A Gardiner for Loughlin (70).

CAVAN – R Galligan; N Carolan, K Brady, P Faulkner; C Brady, C Moynagh, J McLoughlin; K Clarke, T Galligan; O Kiernan, G McKiernan, G Smith; P Lynch, J Smith, C Madden. Subs: S Smith for Madden (half-time), M Reilly for Brady (51), L Fortune for Moynagh (66), C O'Reilly for Brady and C Madden for Clarke (both 71).

REF – B Cassidy (Derry)