Westmeath ease through dead-rubber clash against Tipperary

Despite being a man down for more than half the game, Westmeath comfortably won a dead-rubber Division 3 contest in pleasant conditions in Mullingar yesterday afternoon.

Stephen Smith, replacing long-time talisman John Heslin, scored Westmeath’s opening two points (the first from a free), and Luke Loughlin pounced for the home team’s third point in the 18th minute at the end of a patient move.

However, Dessie Dolan’s troops were disjointed during the second quarter, allowing the Premier County men to come back into contention. A brace of terrific points from Stephen Quirke and Mikey O’Shea preceded the sending off of Westmeath wing-back Anthony McGivney, who picked up his second yellow card in the 32nd minute. Jack Kennedy converted a 34th-minute free to tie up the scoring at 0-3 apiece at the end of a very low-key first half.

Westmeath upped their game on the change of ends, and both Ronan O’Toole and Loughlin caused endless headaches for David Power’s defence. Centre half-back Ronan Wallace also excelled in the second half, scoring three outstanding points.

Westmeath deservedly led by 0-8 to 0-6 when Loughlin’s precise pass picked out Lorcan Dolan, who duly blasted the ball past Michael O’Reilly in the 50th minute. This effectively ended the game as a contest. The winners were denied a second goal in the 68th minute, O’Reilly doing superbly to keep out a James Dolan shot at the end of a great move.

Scorers – Westmeath: R O’Toole 0-4 (1f); L Dolan 1-0; R Wallace 0-3; L Loughlin, S Smith (1f) 0-2 each; S McCartan, S Dempsey 0-1 each. Tipperary: J Kennedy 0-4fs; S Quirke 0-2; P Feehan, M O’Shea, C Deely, S O’Connor 0-1 each.

Westmeath – J Daly 6; D Giles 6, K Maguire 6, J Dolan 6; A McGivney 5, R Wallace 8, D Lynch 6; S McCartan 7, A McCormack 5; J Lynam 5, R O’Toole 8, R Forde 6; L Dolan 6, S Smith 7, L Loughlin 8. Subs: J Smith 6 for McCormack (H/T), C Dillon 6 for Forde (45), T Molloy 6 for S Smith (58), S Dempsey 6 for L Dolan (63), J Gonoud n/r for Giles (65).

Tipperary – M O’Reilly 7; S O’Connell 5, J Feehan 6, W Eviston 5; J Harney 6, K Fahey 5, C O’Shaughnessy 6; P Feehan 6, M Russell 6; E Moloney 6, J Kennedy 7, K Ryan 6; M O’Shea 6, S Quirke 7, C Deely 6. Subs: T Maher 6 for O’Connell (inj, 32), S O’Connor 6 for Eviston (43), R Quigley 6 for O’Shea (43), M Kehoe 6 for Russell (54), C Cadell for Quirke (65).

Ref – C Dourneen (Cavan).