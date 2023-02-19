Westmeath beat Offaly by six-point margin in Division 2 clash

19 February 2023; Sam Duncan of Westmeath in action against Jack McEvoy of Offaly during the Allianz Football League Division Three match between Westmeath and Offaly at TEG Cusack Park in Mullingar, Westmeath. Photo by Stephen Marken/Sportsfile

Veteran sub Kieran Martin proved to be a match-winner for Westmeath against Offaly in Mullingar where the home team were deserving winners, if flattered by the six-point margin.

Westmeath got off to a great start when corner back Jack Smith was fouled inside the Offaly parallelogram in the third minute and goalkeeper Ian Duffy was black-carded. John Heslin converted the resultant penalty.

Wind-assisted Offaly made light of their numerical disadvantage and a terrific brace of points from Anton Sullivan ensued. When Dylan Hyland hit a hat-trick of points – the second of them from a free – they put Liam Kearns’ charges ahead by 0-5 to 1-1 after 24 minutes.

Conor McNamee and Hyland (a ‘45’) pointed to put Offaly three clear, but Ray Connellan was on target with the last kick of the half. Offaly deservedly led by 0-7 to 1-2 at the interval.

On the change of ends, two early frees from Hyland doubled Offaly’s advantage, but O’Toole neatly reduced the deficit in the 42nd minute. Three more Westmeath points followed from Heslin (a free), Conor McCormack, and Luke Loughlin (a ‘45’).

The sides were on level terms (1-8 to 0-11) when the experienced Martin fisted the ball to the net in the 61st minute at the end of a Heslin free. With the wind behind them, Dessie Dolan’s troops took over at this juncture, with Martin unlucky not to double his goal tally when his rasping shot went over via the crossbar, and they won with a bit to spare.

Scorers – Westmeath: J Heslin 1-4 (1-0pen, 4fs), K Martin 1-1, R O'Toole 0-2, R Connellan, S Baker, C McCormack, L Loughlin ('45'), S Smith 0-1 each. Offaly: D Hyland 0-6 (3fs, 1'45'), A Sullivan 0-4, C McNamee, N Dunne (f) 0-1 each.

Westmeath: J Daly 6; J Smith 7, K Maguire 7, N Harte 7; J Dolan 6, D Lynch 6, S McCartan 6; S Duncan 7, R Connellan 8; S Baker 6, R O’Toole 7, C McCormack 7; L Dolan 6, J Heslin 6, L Loughlin 6. Subs: D Scahill 6 for Smith (inj., 27), C Dillon 6 for Lynch (h-t), K Martin 8 for L Dolan (49), S Smith 6 for Loughlin (55), A McCormack n/r for Baker (59).

Offaly: I Duffy 6; C Donnelly 7, D Hogan 6, D Dempsey 7; R Egan 6, P Cunningham 7, L Pearson 6; J McEvoy 6, C McNamee 7; C Donohoe 6, R McNamee 6, B Carroll 6; B Allen 5, A Sullivan 8, D Hyland 7. Subs: C White n/r for Allen (5), B Allen 5 for White (17), N Dunne 6 for Allen (h-t), J Maher 6 for Carroll (52), C Farrell n/r for Pearson (69).

Ref: D Coldrick (Meath).