Western alliance of Antrim medical man Owen Gallagher with Moycullen and Galway is just what the doctor ordered

Within minutes of the 1989 Leinster football final, which Dublin won to stop a four-in-a-row, Meath midfielder Gerry McEntee had left Croke Park for the airport and a connecting flight back to Boston, where he was based as a consultant that year at the prestigious Mayo Clinic.

McEntee was rostered for the following Monday morning and the diversion of a provincial final some 3,000 miles away wasn’t going to cut it. He had to be there. And on time.

It was a measure of McEntee’s desire to play for his county in those years that he went to such lengths. Other years he’d journey home from Newcastle in the north-east of England, where he was also based, for matches at weekends after training zealously on his own during the week.

A career in medicine is often difficult to juggle with a career in sport; the hours, the responsibility, the continued education and upskilling make them almost incompatible.

Since McEntee, there’s been a few, Limerick dual player Stephen Lucey, another Limerick footballer Jim Donovan, Tipperary football defender Ciarán McDonald, plus Dublin’s Jack McCaffrey and Michael Fitzsimons.

The Galway football squad that made this year’s All-Ireland final bucked the trend with two practising medics among them.

Liam Silke, currently in New Zealand, finished the season with an All-Star, Owen Gallagher’s role was more peripheral.

But then Gallagher, a former Antrim footballer who made his championship debut as an 18-year-old on the same day that Pádraic Joyce played his last game for Galway in 2012, was a reluctant Tribe recruit in the first place. Strip it back further and that reluctance extended to joining Moycullen too. And if he’s honest, NUIG was never his first-choice third-level institute to study medicine in the first place, either.

But here he is, preparing for Moycullen’s first Connacht Club Championship match with Westport, also first-timers at provincial level, expressing a strong affinity for his adopted city and county, its people and the teams he represents.

A trip to Australia to further his medical career, following in the path of many of those he studied with, has been shelved for now.

At 28, football is consuming Gallagher in a way he never envisaged and now he’s keen to get as much out of his sport as he can. The team he works with has facilitated him with suitable rotas at every turn.

“I’m lucky, the department where I work [acute medical unit in University Hospital Galway] have been incredibly accommodating,” says Gallagher.

“When Pádraic first asked me in, I approached one of the more senior doctors on the team, Odharna [Ní Dhomhnalláin] about it,” he recalls.

“I was almost looking for an excuse not to do it, I didn’t think I’d be able to balance work. But she replied to me saying I’m not going to be able to let work be an excuse not to do this. They went to great lengths to make it work. They built a rota around football.

“Some of my friends still working in Ireland find it very difficult to balance things outside of medicine and it does become all-consuming. It makes for a pretty hectic schedule: ‘work, train, sleep’, ‘work, train, sleep’. Last weekend, for instance, I worked Friday through to Monday, 10/11-hour shifts because there was no game.”

A talented sportsman who boxed and played rugby at underage provincial level in Ulster, Gallagher’s original club is St Joseph’s Glenavy, close to Lough Neagh’s Antrim shoreline.

There he was, one of seven brothers, some of whom were also talented rugby players, who backboned the team but never all got on the field at the same time because they pursued sport and education elsewhere.

In 2015, they won an Antrim intermediate title, the third in their history but suffered the tragic death of their manager Francis Doone, only in his early 50s at the time, before their Ulster quarter-final win over Irvinestown.

By then, Gallagher had started in NUIG, having shelved two years of an engineering course in Dublin, and getting back up to Antrim for games was challenging, especially without a car.

“Walk to the bus station in Galway, a bus to Dublin, another bus to Belfast and then out to Glenavy. Eight hours. You’d be half-exhausted after it,” he recalls.

Sigerson football made for a quick adaption to life in Galway and there he came into contact first with Don Connellan, the former Roscommon footballer and now his Moycullen manager.

“I quickly fell in love with the place, it’s a brilliant college, great college town and the biggest factor in settling in was being part of football, such a great club environment. I’ve made great friends there.”

Connellan was joint-coach with Maurice Sheridan when they lost the 2018 Sigerson Cup final to UCD and that was also the year the first Moycullen approach was made.

Two years later, Gallagher had put Antrim and even club football in Antrim behind him when he met Connellan on the street in the city one evening and the topic was broached again.

It was summertime, Covid was only easing, but Gallagher had completed his studies and was working in the university hospital.

“I was really busy at work, just trying to learn a lot on the job. I gave him a half answer. I didn’t really follow up on it,” he recalls.

A couple of weeks later, he was with friends buying takeaway pints in Monroe’s in the city when Connellan emerged in a Garda van and beckoned him over.

“I think my friends thought I was in a bit of bother! He gave me the ultimatum, ‘Come to training the next morning or get in the back of the van!’

“I had a break, so I went out with the lads the next day. I would have known a lot of them from college. Some [Peter Cooke and Seán Kelly in 2018] would have played on the Sigerson teams. It turned out to be one of the best decisions I made. I’ve had an incredible three years, some of the most enjoyable.”

Even after Moycullen’s maiden Galway win, though, Gallagher intended to travel. He wasn’t completely sold like he is now.

“I probably didn’t really grasp what it was for this club to win their first county title, a west Galway club, a Gaeltacht club. I didn’t get the big deal that was.

“I was going along for the ride, I was finishing up my intern year in July and the plan all along was to go off to Australia, like a lot of my friends in my [medicine] class. In the months after, though, I was thinking about how brilliant it was to have won that championship, how special it was.

“Don would have been texting me an odd time, phoning me, guilt-tripping almost! ‘You can’t be going after that, come back for one more year!’

“So I thought I’d stay on for another six months, take a job in Galway and play the 2021 championship and see how it went.”

They lost to eventual champions Mountbellew-Moylough in the semi-final, but in the days after, Joyce called and extended a Galway invite.

“I said after the semi-final, ‘That’s me done, that’s the last serious game of football that I’ll play’,” he recalls, content with how he had extended his football career a lot longer than he ever anticipated.

“But Paul Conroy texted me to expect a call from Pádraic. I was in Hughes’ pub at the time, we were drowning our sorrows. At first, I thought I was being pranked!

“I told him I’d have to think about it for a week but chatting with friends and family, all my brothers and parents were the biggest ones saying definitely to give it a go. That opportunity doesn’t come around too often to be involved with a team at this level.

“I went in with the attitude that I would give it to Christmas/New Year to see if it was feasible, if I was enjoying it or anywhere near the standard. And if I wasn’t, I was thinking I can still pack it in and go off. But quickly I fell in love with it and it was brilliant, the atmosphere, the whole set-up was class. Such a close-knit group.”

Regaining the Frank Fox Cup has been their only focus in Moycullen, but deep down, they’ve always wondered how a 2020 Connacht campaign might have played out.

Australia is on hold. Silke has asked if he’ll be out at some stage, but the Galway bug has bitten hard.

“Over a long period of time, I don’t know how sustainable it is. Definitely for a year or two more, with the right support. I’d like to push on with Galway if I could. But I honestly thought my football would be at an end when I went to Galway!”

Instead, he’s enjoying a second successful surge.​​​