| 13.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Western alliance of Antrim medical man Owen Gallagher with Moycullen and Galway is just what the doctor ordered

Moycullen's Owen Gallagher during the Galway SFC final against Salthill Knocknacarra. Photo: Ray Ryan/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Moycullen's Owen Gallagher during the Galway SFC final against Salthill Knocknacarra. Photo: Ray Ryan/Sportsfile

Moycullen's Owen Gallagher during the Galway SFC final against Salthill Knocknacarra. Photo: Ray Ryan/Sportsfile

Moycullen's Owen Gallagher during the Galway SFC final against Salthill Knocknacarra. Photo: Ray Ryan/Sportsfile

Colm Keys Twitter Email

Within minutes of the 1989 Leinster football final, which Dublin won to stop a four-in-a-row, Meath midfielder Gerry McEntee had left Croke Park for the airport and a connecting flight back to Boston, where he was based as a consultant that year at the prestigious Mayo Clinic.

McEntee was rostered for the following Monday morning and the diversion of a provincial final some 3,000 miles away wasn’t going to cut it. He had to be there. And on time.

Most Watched

Privacy