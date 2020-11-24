'We're very proud to have Mickey and Gavin to steer Louth forward' - Wee County chairman Peter Fitzpatrick

Louth chairman Peter Fitzpatrick has warned that the county shouldn’t expect success "overnight" after they pulled off a major coup by securing Mickey Harte as their new manager.

Harte’s 18 year stint in charge of Tyrone was only over a matter of days when Louth stunned the GAA world by confirming the three time All-Ireland winning manager for the next three seasons.

Harte will bring his long term assistant Gavin Devlin with him to the Wee county.

"We're delighted to have someone of the calibre of Mickey Harte and Gavin Devlin managing our team," Fitzpatrick told RTÉ's Morning Ireland.

"We're showing confidence in Mickey and Gavin by giving them a three-year contract.

"We know that it's going to take a lot of work, but we're not expecting things to change overnight.

"The most important thing we need to do is put a structure in place," said Fitzpatrick, who himself managed Louth to the infamous 2010 Leinster SFC final.

"We've been very serious in Louth this year.

"We changed our whole development squad. We got Colin Kelly, who managed the Louth team, and we've put him over the development squad.

"Mickey and Gavin are coming in and they're going to be looking after the under-20s and senior football.

"It's very important we get a structure in place, a template in place."

Louth slipped into the basement division this year and had just one scorer – Sam Mulroy – as they bowed out of the Leinster championship to Longford. That defeat signalled the end of Wayne Kierans’ stint as manager.

The county have been looking to make strides off the pitch too with planning permission in place for a new stadium in Dundalk, though progress on that project may be hindered by the GAA’s financial shortfall in light of the Covid pandemic.

"In Louth this year, we decided we were going to do two things," stated Fitzpatrick, who also serves as a TD for Louth," he said.

"The first thing we wanted was a home, a new stadium. We have full planning permission for a new stadium.

"Our second goal was to be ambitious on the football field. We went away and I don't think you could get any more ambitious than by getting Mickey and Gavin to manage your team.

"I'm looking forward to the next three years and working very closely with these guys.

"We've been crying out for help over the last number of years.

"We've been relegated to Division 4 this year, we lost in the first round of the Leinster Championship this year, we haven't been doing well.

"Louth is a very, very proud county and we're very proud to have Mickey and Gavin to steer Louth forward."

