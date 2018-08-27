'We're becoming an absolute laughing stock' - Former Mayo players react to Stephen Rochford resignation

Former Mayo star David Brady has said the county is a "laughing stock" following Stephen Rochford's resignation as manager of the senior football team this evening.

Rochford revealed in a statement that he "didn't have the desired level of support" from County Board members following a meeting last night to discuss plans going forwward.

Independent.ie understands members of the executive declined to endorse Rochford's new management team of Peter Ford and Shane Conway.

Speaking on Off The Ball this evening, Brady said: "From what I understand, there were requests and questions and I think the big things were the request to meet Stephen and his management team to go through whatever it was that the county board wished to discuss was relayed back to Stephen and Stephen felt they hadn't trust in Stephen Rochford full stop," he said.

"He owes nothing to Mayo football. He owes nothing to anyone. And I think once again, no wonder people like talking about us because we're becoming an absolute laughing stock. It's sad to a degree because he is one good man."

Brady added that, in his opinion, there was more disagreements than the make up of Rochford's backroom team.

"But this is not just on that. And it can't be. There's no way," he added.

"We're stupid, we're naive and sometimes we shoot ourselves in the foot in Mayo but this is not just about that one incident, or one question or framework that wants to be developed or discussed. There's more there."

Conor Mortimer expressed his disgust on Twitter.

"Are people still wondering why we haven't won the all Ireland ?? behind closed doors it’s same mess as have been since I started playing for mayo. rochie who made mistakes as we all do can walk away with his head held high," he tweeted.

Online Editors