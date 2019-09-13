Referee David Gough has said he is still good friends with Joe Brolly despite the latter's comments at half-time during the All-Ireland final draw between Dublin and Kerry.

'We'll sit down and have a drink again' - David Gough says he is still good friends with Joe Brolly

Gough became a major talking point ahead of first clash two weeks ago when former Kerry boss Eamonn Fitzmaurice suggested he should not be in charge of the game because he lives and works in Dublin.

Meathman Gough made some big calls, including awarding Kerry a first-half penalty - which Stephen Cluxton saved from Paul Geaney - and sending off Jonny Cooper for two yellow card offences.

It was the Cooper incident that provoked the most debate with Brolly in particular lambasting the decision.

On the Sunday Game at half time during the match, Pat Spillane strongly argued that both challenges warranted a yellow card, but Sunday Independent Brolly argued that referee David Gough "has clearly been influenced by the propaganda coming from Kerry".

Brolly subsequently rang Gough to apologise.

"That's his business with another TV company," Gough told the Six O'Clock Show.

"Joe picked up the phone and rang me during the week. We had a chat. He explained his viewpoint, I explained mine. He apologised, we got on with life.

"We had a chat about various other different things and we'll sit down and have a drink again when we see one another. There's no fallout and we're still as good friends as we always have been."

Writing in the Gaelic Life last week, Brolly said: "I believe he was played," wrote Brolly.

"I suggested in the heat of the moment that David may have been influenced by the propaganda emanating from Kerry in the lead up to the game. Afterwards I contacted David to apologise for this.

"It was wrong of me and unfair on David, who is a man of integrity and honour."

Dublin and Kerry go head-to-head in the All-Ireland final replay on Saturday.

Online Editors