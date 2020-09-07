'We'll see what the next step is for county' - Mickey Quinn unsure on Longford return despite Killoe reprieve

Mickey Quinn of Longford in action against Niall Kelly of Kildare during the 2020 O'Byrne Cup Round 1 match. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

RELIEF and vindication were the dominant emotions around Killoe after their successful weekend foray to the Disputes Resolution Authority, but the saga surrounding their now-quashed suspension has left something of a “bitter taste”.

That’s according to Mickey Quinn, who has yet to decide if he’ll return to the Longford football squad later this autumn.

Last week, ahead of Killoe Emmet Óg’s DRA challenge against the Longford Hearings Committee’s imposition of a 48-week ban over the non-payment of a fine, the club’s on-field talisman called into doubt his inter-county future.

“You're questioning everything that you've done for the last 10 years," he said at the time.

Now, even after Sunday night’s 16-page DRA decision which reads like a ringing endorsement of the club’s right to contest such a “draconian” sanction, Quinn remains non-committal.

“It’s something that I probably haven’t made up my mind on yet,” he told Independent.ie. “I haven’t made my decision just because the ban was lifted.

“At the moment I’m just thinking on where the club are and playing a few games. We’ll see later on down the line what the next step is for county.”

Quinn’s wife is due to give birth next month and he confirmed that this is “definitely another factor, on top of probably the way things have gone in the last number of weeks with this situation.”

While he couldn’t speak for his clubmates on the Longford panel, the 30-year-old added: “It’s definitely something that needs a bit of thought, rather than jumping straight back into it.”

Many outsiders took the view that the Longford Hearings Committee had adopted a sledgehammer approach over the non-payment of a €750 fine (one that was subsequently paid) in punishment for failing to fulfill an U16 county final fixture back in January.

The 48-week suspension covered all Killoe teams from U16 up to senior, as well as barring individual club members from other GAA activities such as playing inter-county, refereeing, coaching and committee work.

Emmet Óg chairman Gerry Hagan was one of those directly affected, as Longford’s Central Council delegate, but he does not believe there will be a residue of bad blood between the club and county board hierarchy.

“There’s nobody at war here or in battle … I can’t see any problem,” said Hagan. “We are where we want to be, which is on the playing fields and playing our national game. That’s solely my interest in all of this.”

However, even as the reigning champions relaunch their SFC defence, starting with an outstanding round-robin fixture against Mostrim, Quinn suggested that the saga has left its mark.

“You see all that the members do, voluntary and behind the scenes, and then for that to be almost called into question,” the former Aussie Rules player lamented.

“It’s kind of left a bitter taste in the club’s mouth – and probably in the county as a whole – that something like this has gone on behind the scenes. That a club could get a suspension like this. It would make you question things.”

However, he remains hopeful that the eventual outcome could “promote change”; that Longford football can move on and “fix any wrongs” inflicted.

Meanwhile, his club chairman intimated that Killoe’s original failure to pay the fine was more of an oversight.

“Our GAA activities were shut down for four months because of the global pandemic. We immediately turned out focus from the playing fields to looking after the well-being of our community,” Hagan explained.

“That’s what we focussed on during the lockdown … certainly we didn’t think that a 48-week suspension would be coming into force on a deadline of the 31st of July.”

Online Editors