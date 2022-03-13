‘We’ll have to up our performance’ warns Pádraic Joyce as Tribe stay on winning run

Galway's Robert Finnerty celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Division 2 victory over Clare at Tuam Stadium. Photo: Ray Ryan/Sportsfile

Galway manager Pádraic Joyce reckons they still need a big improvement in their closing games against Derry and Roscommon if they are to make an immediate return to the top flight.

They secured their fifth win in a row in Division 2 without ever hitting top gear. Afterwards Joyce said he wasn’t surprised to hear that Roscommon and Derry drew as both are strong sides.

“We’ve those two next so we’ll have to up our performance to win the game next week; we’ll assess our injuries and hopefully by next week we get organised to travel to Derry next Saturday to play that game,” said Joyce.

Galway captain Seán Kelly missed this game with a leg injury picked up last week, while Shane Walsh is also a concern, not least as this was the second game he failed to score in.

“He got a little knock at the end there but the performance last week and this week, he’ll have to have a look at that. He’s just not feeling himself at the minute so we’ll have to take a look at that and see again.

“He’s playing consistently in games week in, week out and he’s training really hard, hasn’t missed a training session since last November so we’ll have to assess him and see where he’s at, get a bit of freshness into him.”

Clare also suffered an injury setback when dual player Podge Collins went off injured in the early stages. They were level at 1-2 apiece at the break with Clare having played with the strong breeze at Tuam Stadium.

Colm Collins’ men enjoyed a blistering start when Cillian Rouine went forward to shoot to the net for the opening score in the third minute when a long ball from Aaron Griffin was collected by Keelan Sexton and he set up the Ennistymon clubman.

Johnny Heaney and Eoin Cleary then exchanged points from distance to leave Clare ahead by 1-1 to 0-1 after 11 minutes.

A fisted point from Damien Comer sparked a good spell for the Tribesmen when he connected with a long delivery from Dylan McHugh.

Galway hit the front for the first time after 15 minutes when Shane Walsh floated a superb ball through for Rob Finnerty to collect and finish to the net for an excellent goal to lead by 1-2 to 1-1.

Finnerty was black-carded after being pinged for a trip on Manus Doherty but all Clare could manage with the extra man was an equalising point from a free from Cleary five minutes from the end of a half where the Tribesmen hit four wides and Clare were guilty of five.

David Tubridy edged Clare in front when he pointed a mark two minutes after the restart but Galway took over from there and shot 1-5 without reply in the next 19 minutes. Kieran McHugh and Dylan McHugh went forward to shoot good points and then disaster struck for Clare when a quick kick-out from goalkeeper Tristan O’Callaghan was intercepted by Heaney and he in turn set up Comer for a goal to lead by 2-4 to 1-3 after 42 minutes.

A second point from Heaney and a fine effort from Paul Conroy extended the lead before Matthew Tierney, captaining Galway for the first time in the absence of Kelly, also found the range to lead by 2-7 to 1-3 before Keelan Sexton pointed a free to end a 21-minute barren spell for Clare.

Dessie Conneely became the eighth Galway player to score when he landed a good point before Jamie Malone got Clare’s first point from play in 70 minutes when he struck in the concluding moments.

Clare manager Colm Collins, usually one of the most accessible managers in dealing with the media, refused to speak to reporters afterwards in a gesture of support for the GPA protest over player expenses, but Joyce said he wasn’t getting involved.

“I’ve no interest in the GPA, never had, it’s beyond my pay grade talking about the GPA, so to be honest I don’t know,” added Joyce.

Scorers:

Galway: D Comer 1-1; R Finnerty 1-0; J Heaney 0-2; K Molloy, D McHugh, P Conroy, M Tierney, D Connelly 0-1 each.

Clare: C Rouine 1-0; E Cleary 0-2 (1f); D Tubridy (1m), K Sexton (1f), J Malone 0-1 each.

TEAMS –

GALWAY– C Flaherty 6; J Glynn 7, L Silke 6, K Molloy 8; D McHugh 7, J Daly 6, C McDaid 6; P Conroy 7, M Tierney 7; P Kelly 6, D Comer 7, J Heaney 7; O Gallagher 6, R Finnerty 7, S Walsh 6.

Subs: F Ó Laoí 6 for Gallagher (46), E Finnerty 6 for Walsh (48), D Conneely 6 for R Finnerty (54), D Canney 6 for Comer (63), N Daly 6 for Kelly (67).

CLARE – T O’Callaghan 6; C Rouine 7, M Doherty 6, C Brennan 7; E Collins 6, C O’Dea 6, A Sweeney 6; C Russell 6, D O’Neill 6; P Collins 5, E Cleary 7, A Griffin 6; J Malone 6, K Sexton 7, D Tubridy 6.

Subs: E McMahon 6 for P Collins (7), J McGann 6 for Sweeney (34), G Cooney 6 for Tubridy (62), C Jordan 6 for Rouine (62), D Walsh 6 for Griffin (62).

Ref – C Lane (Cork)