'We'll be on other sides of the fence for one game only and after that we'll still be good friends' - Mickey Harte

AFTER alomst 30 years in the trenches with some of the best players of the modern era, it was perhaps inevitable that one day Mickey Harte would stand eyeball-to-eyeball with some of his former protégés on the sideline.

That the sideline in question is in Haggardstown, Co Louth for a Division 4 Football League clash is the peculiar part.

Harte’s appointment as Louth manager last November rocked the GAA world, and while Enda McGinley’s unveiling as Antrim boss around the same time was somewhat more muted, the meeting of master and pupil adds considerable spice to what would have been a fairly run-of-the-mill League opener.

As a former pupil of Harte’s and a fellow Errigal Ciarán clubman, McGinley probably received a bit more attention and nurturing than the average Tyrone player over the years.

They share a glorious history at all levels of the game, racking up minor, U-21 and senior inter-county crowns, on top of senior club titles in Tyrone.

But they are also good friends, and will remain so long after Saturday’s novel clash.

“It’s like a priest from our parish, Fr Hackett, once said when Errigal were playing Carrickmore in the county final. We had a lot of people from Carrickmore in our parish and he said, ‘I hope Errigal have a great game today, and Carrickmore have a good game some other day’,” Harte jokes at Louth’s Darver training base this week.

“So it’s a bit like that for us and I’m sure Enda will feel the same. He’ll be wishing me well on other days, but not so on Saturday, and rightly so. He wants to get off to the best possible start and get his team into a good place right from the off, just like we do. It won’t change our respect for each other or what we soldiered together for over so many years and obviously Stevie O’Neill is with him.

“We all have a very strong connection over many years. I had Enda on school teams and I worked with him at minor, U-21 and senior with Tyrone and virtually every age group in the club. We’ve been together in so many places. We’ll be on other sides of the fence for one game only and after that we’ll still be good friends with each other.”

It comes as no great surprise to Harte that his former players have graduated to inter-county management, but it’s been more of a trickle than a conveyor belt so far.

He famously met Peter Canavan’s Fermanagh team in a Dr McKenna Cup clash in 2012, but hasn’t yet had the chance to face the Erne County’s current boss, Ryan McMenamin.

McGinley has been cutting his teeth at underage and club level in recent years and Harte knew he had the attributes to be a top manager.

“Enda was our own clubman so I’ve known him a lot longer than Stevie, who I got to know at 17 with the minors in ‘97. Stevie is very single-minded and determined and has a great grasp of the game.

“Enda has worked at underage in the club and won county titles with them, and he’s worked with a few club sides. He was a very good, versatile player. He knows how to win big games. So he has lots of things that are useful in a management role and obviously there’ll be great respect for what he has achieved as a player. He’s cutting his teeth at county level and I think Antrim are delighted to have him there, and Stevie, along with their own people.”

Personal friendships aside Harte sees many similarities between Louth and Antrim, describing them as counties that perhaps “undersell” themselves a bit too much.

Applying a bit of TLC to bruised confidence levels will be one of his first big challenges in Louth, but after 18 years as Tyrone senior boss, he’s already enjoying the new journey.

“I’m finding it very good and refreshing. There’s great enthusiasm from the players and county board and we have been made to feel very much at home and we’re all ambitious to improve. That’s all you can promise anybody - can we raise the standards to a higher level? I believe that’s possible and where that takes us God only knows, but I think that is success - becoming better than you were when you arrived.

“It’s no fault of anybody, but the situation that prevailed sees this group of players in the bottom division, not where they wanted to be or where anybody in the county wanted to be, but it’s a fact. So we have to begin the process of building our way out of that with the League coming up very quickly. There’s no guarantees, every team has the same goal, they want to get out of Division 4 and make progress so we’re meeting people with similar aspirations all along the journey. It’s about who can apply themselves best on any given day and improve at a faster pace than any of their opponents.”

That race starts in earnest on Saturday with McGinley and his Antrim team, but typically Harte insists the managerial sideshow is irrelevant.

“It’s not about me or Gavin (Devlin) or Enda or anyone on the line ultimately. It’s about the people who cross the white line and what we want to do is motivate them to give the best of themselves. If there’s a good outcome out of this they will be the ones that will achieve that outcome. We will help them any way we can to motivate themselves to be ready for it and give them whatever skillsets we have as coaches to help them be a better team. We will give them everything we can, but ultimately when they cross the white line they need to perform and if they do they will be successful.”

You suspect no-one would attest to that philosophy more than McGinley and O’Neill.