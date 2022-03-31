Wee men standing tall under Mickey Harte but improving Limerick will be a true test

A brilliantly detailed report in the local newspaper ‘The Argus’ this week provided insight on the extent to which Mickey Harte and, by extension, Gavin Devlin have engineered Louth’s blossoming: from Leinster back-peddlers just a couple of years back to having the same status as Dublin in 2023.

Promotion was all but assured before Louth went to Aughrim last Sunday. But they played as though their confirmed status as one of football’s swiftly coming forces depended on it.

Essentially, the game was effectively over by the time Louth got their second goal. But the circumstances of it, the source and ingenuity of the move, said much about Louth’s modus operandi.

According to the report, Harte bellowed “Darver”, the location of Louth GAA’s Centre of Excellence, from his spot on the line to his players, a trigger for a preordained move. With that, they moved into formation.

Goalkeeper Martin McEneaney, on as a substitute for the injured James Califf, launched a kick-out straight down the middle of the pitch to Ciarán Byrne, broken to a team-mate, who put Eoghan Callaghan through into space.

It wasn’t quite as direct as Michael Murphy flicking down for Ryan McHugh – this had one more pass to complete before the overlap was generated – but it had the same effect. Wicklow were scrambling backwards. All of Louth’s runners were charging directly to goal.

Everything after that came down to good coaching; the direction of the runs and the awareness of team-mates’ movement.

Callaghan took out another man and laid it off to Tommy Durnin, who slipped it to Tom Jackson for one of those goals designed to target an opponent’s press that, when they come off, seem as though they happened in fast forward.

Calling plays from the line wasn’t a luxury Harte had with Tyrone in Croke Park – it will be interesting to note if, and where, a signal comes on Saturday – but there are a couple of things at play in that goal that bode well.

For one, Louth were so focused, their concentration on the moment so high, a single word shouted by the manager was all it took for them to acknowledge the play and set-up.

That much, at least, is on Harte.

But, secondly, they are sufficiently well drilled to execute the move as it was rehearsed on the training pitch, something for which Devlin can presumably take the credit.

“I could spend all day on the training pitch with Gavin, he’s that good,” said Louth captain and scoring ace Sam Mulroy before Louth’s recent victory over Antrim. “He’s the best I’ve ever seen coach.”

Louth’s rise has been almost vertical since Harte and Devlin pitched up. In 2020, the season before their appointment, Louth lost six of seven games in Division 3 and finished bottom. Their sole championship game that year was a two-point loss to Longford.

It helps to have a pure scorer such as Mulroy, top marksman across the four divisions this year.

But just as vital is a system that puts him in space and possession as often as possible. Louth have mastered that, too, so far this year.

Ciarán Downey, who came back into the panel after Harte’s appointment, was a revelation in Aughrim – scoring 1-4. And former AFL player Byrne has made significant contributions, also from reserve.

Their final opponents, Limerick, should bring back happy memories for Louth.

Having lost by five points at home to Laois and then drawing with Longford, safety rather than promotion seemed like occupying their thoughts for the rest of spring but a win away to Billy Lee’s team turned a campaign about-face.

Limerick were notably consistent in every sense this year.

Nine players started all seven games so far: Donal O’Sullivan, Seán O’Dea, Iain Corbett, Darragh Treacy, Brian Donovan, James Naughton, Peter Nash, Josh Ryan and Hugh Bourke.

Five of those ever-present have been in attack where, like Louth, they have been functional, scoring ten goals and sharing the responsibilities evenly among them.

Progress has been slower to come to Lee, now in his sixth year, but it should be noted that in 2020, they had Tipperary almost beaten in the Gaelic Grounds before David Power’s team saved themselves and went on to win the Munster Championship.

“We want to be the best they can be, and to enjoy themselves,” Lee noted on Sunday, “because the world is a hard place to be at the moment and isn’t it great to come out on a sunny day and enjoy themselves?”