‘We’d run through a brick wall for him’ – Muiris Gavin on how Liam Kearns made Limerick believe

Muiris Gavin took out his phone yesterday to look back at the time and date of his last contact with Liam Kearns just a couple of weeks ago.

Kearns had called to reflect on his former Limerick football captain’s contribution to an article with The42 recalling their Munster Championship win over Cork 20 years earlier. Maybe what struck Gavin most though was the duration of the call.

“It was over three-quarters of an hour that I was on the phone to him,” he said. “It’s 18 years since we were involved in the dressing-room together. But he had that relationship with players and people he worked with and that quality was why players would go so far for him.

“That wouldn’t be specific to me,” added Gavin. “That would be exactly the same with everyone. I was talking to Billy (Lee) last night, Billy said Liam only rang him Friday, he stayed in touch with so many.”

Thus, when Lee, the former Limerick football manager and a selector with Kearns in those heady days in the early 2000s, broke the news on a WhatsApp group for players of that era of Kearns’ sudden death on Sunday, the shock and sadness was immense.

Kearns, 61, was the current Offaly football manager in just his first year in charge, having managed Tipperary for four years (2016-2019) and Laois (2007-2008) for two before that.

But it was with Limerick, where he was based, that he made his first impact as an inter-county manager, where ‘the Chief’, as the players called him, made them believe anything was possible.

And but for Darragh Ó Sé’s fingertip catch to grab an Eoin Keating free above the crossbar at the end of the 2004 Munster football final in the Gaelic Grounds that finished level, they’d surely have realised that ultimate goal, to beat Kerry and win a provincial title.

“I think it was Johnny Murphy (former Limerick player) who mentioned that he had such an influence on all our lives,” said Gavin.

“He was known as the ‘Chief’ in our dressing-room. Colm Hickey and Stephen Lucey in particular called him that and it stuck. We’d have gone through a brick wall for him.

“He was a real players’ man, his ability to build a unit and get everybody within a dressing-room believing we were going to do things no matter what anyone else outside believed.

“That’s a pattern he repeated in Tipperary. I even heard Michael Duignan (Offaly chairman) saying about Offaly, that he had such control of the dressing-room. That’s the same Liam that I remember. He was a big personality and he dominated the dressing-room. He had us all absolutely convinced of what we were going to do.”

Last January, recalled Gavin, when Kearns was railing against Offaly players having to play so many O’Byrne Cup games in a short timeframe that ultimately led to them not playing their semi-final with Louth, his former Limerick players had a laugh among themselves.

“We were saying that’s the exact same Liam, backing his players, standing up for his group. That’s exactly what we would remember and recall. that’s the way he was and players loved that.

“Very often if you are in an underdog county you are up against it in a lot of ways, the likes of Limerick and Tipperary football, maybe even Offaly. But having a guy like that going to bat for you is a huge thing.”

In each of his six years with Limerick (2000 to 2005) Kearns set a different goal, recalled Gavin. He managed the U-21 and senior teams in the initial years and they reached an All-Ireland final, losing to Tyrone in 2000.

Most of the senior team were involved even at that point and it grew from there, promotion, qualifier wins, beating Cork (by 10 points in 2003 semi-final) before culminating in that near miss against a star-studded Kerry.

“He knew his football inside out. He was unreal. He would identify areas to target on other teams, how we should go about it and what we were going to do at a time when it was harder to do the analysis compared to now.

“We used to be inside watching old VHS tapes and he’d be fast forwarding and rewinding and picking opposition weak spots. We would go out on Sunday then and it would work, based on what he said we would do. That would give you more confidence.

“They were very special days for us. Ultimately it all came from him, he dictated the whole thing.”

And he loved playing on siege mentality. When Limerick drew with Cork in the 2002 qualifiers in the Gaelic Grounds, Kearns claimed to his players afterwards that someone from Cavan had said to him a team like them wouldn’t come to Breffni Park and beat them.

“Of course that’s all we heard for the week and we ended up beating them. When you’re young and impressionable, that works,” he recalled.

“Ultimately when you step away, you ask if we gave it everything we possibly could and we did. Liam wrung every bit out of that group to try and get over the line. The levels we got to you appreciate when you look back, how strong the team was and how far we had got. There is no shame in coming up short to a team (Kerry) like that.”

As a player he won an All-Ireland minor medal with Kerry. That same year, 1980, he made his senior debut with Austin Stacks and for the next 14 seasons (up to 1993) he developed into one of the famed club’s greatest-ever midfielders, winning a Kerry SFC title in 1986.

He also managed the Garda College in Templemore, where he was a gym instructor, to two Trench Cup wins and got them to a Sigerson Cup final in 1996.

Gavin expressed sympathy with his wife Angela and daughters Rachel and Laura who were such an integral part of those Limerick days too.

“They were always part of the nights out. Liam was great fun. ‘Johnny Jump Up’ was his song and he’d sing that every night we went out. We played hard together but we went out together. He was big on that part of it.

“We were saying Sunday night, even now 20 years later, the bus journeys coming back from those games were nearly as memorable as the games themselves.”