Michael Murphy has been sidelined in recent weeks with a hamstring injury. Image credit: Sportsfile.

DECLAN Bonner has issued a cautiously optimistic update on the fitness of Michael Murphy ahead of Donegal’s Ulster SFC opener against Down this weekend.

Murphy, who is in his 11th year as Donegal captain, was withdrawn after just five minutes of Donegal’s 1-20 to 4-11 draw with Monaghan in the Division 1 North clash on May 23rd with a hamstring strain.

He missed their subsequent matches against Armagh and Dublin.

“Michael is not far away at this stage,” said Bonner at a press call ahead of the commencement of this year’s Ulster championship today.

“We’d be very hopeful that he will be available for Sunday. We train tonight and train Thursday night. The majority of guys are back on the pitch.”

Given the delicate nature of hamstring injuries, it was understandable for Bonner to be cautious over the subject.

Asked to what extent Murphy had participated in Donegal’s recent preparations, he said: “Michael has been back over the last week and we’re hopeful he is going to be okay and ready to go.

“We’ll make our decision after those two training sessions but at the minute he’s good to go.”

Indeed, the only player Bonner categorically ruled out is Odhran MacNiallais.

The Gaoth Dobhair man had been expected to make his championship return to the Donegal colours this year, having opted out for 2019 and ’20.

However, he limped out of the defeat to Dublin in Breffni Park two weeks ago and will be unable to play against Down.

“Odhran MacNiallais will not be part of it at the weekend,” Bonner confirmed.

“He picked up a soft tissue injury against Dublin in the first half so he’ll not be in contention.”

Bonner also insisted Jamie Brennan and Paul Brennan would be available, despite their recent absences.

“They’re back training, so it’s just getting them back up to speed,” he stressed.

“No, they’ll be available. So we’ll just monitor it over the next two sessions, but they’re both available at this stage.”