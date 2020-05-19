'We’d all love a call sooner rather than later' - Lee Keegan looking for championship clarity

Lee Keegan would like a call made on the championship, 'sooner rather than later'. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

LEE KEEGAN believes the vast majority of inter-county players want the GAA to make a call sooner rather than later on whether there will be a championship in 2020.

The 2016 Footballer of the Year has spent the past decade striving, in vain, to push Mayo over the Sam Maguire finishing line. But now those dreams have been put on hold by Covid-19.

The most recent Croke Park position indicated October as the earliest possible starting point for an inter-county resumption, while GAA president John Horan has placed a major doubt over any Gaelic games while social distancing remains a public health priority.

"I speak probably for nearly every player – I think we’d all love a call sooner rather than later, if I’m being honest," Keegan said on 2FM’s Game On tonight.

"Not even to put us out of our misery. Probably just to give us something in mind.

"So, if they’re pulling the year this year, at least then we have a target of potentially going back next year. Or if they’re saying we’re going back in October, that’s near enough definite.

"And listen, there’s no definites in this world at the moment, unfortunately with everything going on.

"If they said there’s a massive possibility that we’re going back in October, then by all means we have a target in our head and we can start planning accordingly … and train our bodies to get ready for it."

On the flip side, Keegan accepted that the GAA is "in a really tough position, where it’s very hard to make that decision.

"I suppose we’re a bit different to sports worldwide. We’re amateurs, we have to think of our day-to-day lives in terms of our jobs. I’d have to discuss certain things with my workplace; I’m sure a lot of people would be the same. Obviously talk to my family, see how they feel about me playing.

"So there’s a lot more than just the GAA saying ‘We’re good to go in October.’ A lot of individuals will have to assess themselves and see how it works in their day-to-day life before they make that huge decision.

"But again, I think as a nation we’d love to see the GAA back. The thought of no summer football is tough, but the thought of no football at all can be a bit hard."

Online Editors