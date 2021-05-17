‘We won’t get carried away but it gives us confidence’ – O’Connor

Kildare's Jimmy Hyland goes round Cork goalkeeper Micheál Martin on his way to scoring his side's second goal during Saturday's Allianz FL Division 2 South clash at Semple Stadium, Thurles. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Harsh lessons are often needed in order to grow and Kildare put their past experiences into motion with a blistering second-half spell earning two priceless points as they put an off-colour Cork to the sword at a greasy Semple Stadium, Thurles on Saturday.

Goals are always a prized commodity and the Lilies needed little invitation to chase green flags with Kevin Flynn and Jimmy Hyland taking their chances with aplomb, but it was their display at the back which impressed Kildare manager Jack O’Connor the most.

O’Connor has little interest in being ripped apart defensively like they were six months ago to the day when a five-goal blitz against Meath dumped them out of the winter championship and that harrowing ordeal has helped to shape their approach.

“Jesus lads we were awful disappointed coming out of Croke Park,” O’Connor said of last year’s 5-9 to 0-14 Leinster semi-final loss to the Royal County.

Read More

“We thought we had played well in the first half and then the Suez Canal opened up in the second (half).

“We just let them run through us. Obviously it’s been influenced a little bit by that. We’re trying to get better defensively. We didn’t have a huge amount of time to work with the lads last year so it wasn’t easy to work on stuff.

“We’ve had a bit more time, we’ve had four weeks and I thought we were solid. I don’t think we gave away too many goal chances, never mind goals. We won’t get carried away with one day, but it gives us confidence that we’re going in the right direction, that’s all.”

O’Connor’s side put themselves on the front foot for a return to Division 1 with Darragh Kirwan continuing his superb form up front following a memorable debut season, but Kildare look set to be without the red-hot Daniel Flynn over the coming weeks.

Flynn was flying high kicking two exquisite points before a hamstring injury forced him off just before half-time, but a polished team display helped to fill the breach as Kildare bounced back from a sloppy start to go in one ahead at the break, 0-7 to 0-6.

Cork simply couldn’t get a grip at midfield as the Lilies poured on the pressure upon the resumption and there was no way back after Kevin Flynn and Hyland coolly slotted to the net as they sailed to victory despite failing to score in the last 18 minutes.

Cork must win their two remaining games on the road against Laois and Clare to be in the promotion hunt and the Rebels – who lost substitute Brian Hartnett to a red card for his part in a late shemozzle – faded tamely after flying out of the blocks early on.

Manager Ronan McCarthy, back on the sideline having served his 12-week ban for a Covid training breach in January which saw them lose home advantage for this tie, kept his powder dry about his feelings on that sanction with a retort saved for another day.

“I am not going to talk about that now. I’ll have something to say about that at a later stage. People have to realise this was back in January, we have moved on from this months ago. And to some extent, it had no effect on the team at all,” McCarthy said.

“It was a personal suspension and is certainly not something I am going talking about today. Maybe at a later stage when we have some time on our hands we can have a more in-depth discussion on the mechanisms of the GAA disciplinary system,” he added.

SCORERS – Kildare: J Hyland 1-2 (1f, 1m), N Flynn 0-3 (2f, 0-1 ‘45), K Flynn 1-0, D Flynn, P Cribbin, D Kirwan 0-2 each, L Flynn 0-1. Cork: C O’Mahony 0-6 (5f), J O’Rourke, B Hurley (2f), I Maguire 0-2 each, C Sheehan, K O’Driscoll 0-1 each.

KILDARE – M Donnellan 7; M Dempsey 7, M O’Grady 7, E Doyle 7; K Flynn 8, D Hyland 8, R Houlihan 6; L Flynn 8, A Masterson 7; A Beirne 6, K Feely 7, P Cribbin 8; D Kirwan 8, D Flynn 7, J Hyland 7. Subs: N Flynn 7 for D Flynn (inj, 30), C Kavanagh 6 for Houlihan (52), F Conway 6 for L Flynn (54), C Hartley 6 for Beirne (54), S O’Sullivan 6 for Hyland (66), D Malone 6 for Cribbin (66), B McLoughlin 6 for Kirwan (72).

CORK – M Martin 7; S Powter 7, D O’Mahony 6, K Flahive 6; S Meehan 6, P Walsh 6, M Taylor 6; I Maguire 7, K O’Driscoll 6; C O’Callaghan 5, S White 6, R Deane 6; J O’Rourke 7, B Hurley 6, C O’Mahony 6. Subs: B Hartnett 5 for O’Callaghan (h-t), D Dineen 6 for Hurley (40 temp sub), C Sheehan 6 for O’Driscoll (59), K O’Donovan 6 for Powter (inj, 59), B Murphy 6 for Deane (63), T Corkery for Maguire (67).

REF – M Deegan (Laois).