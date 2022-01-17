Geelong have released a statement saying they understand Oisín Mullin’s decision to remain in Mayo despite their long running pursuit of the Kilmaine star.

Late last night, Mayo confirmed in a statement that the two time Young Footballer of the Year had rowed back on a decision to pursue a career in the AFL.

Mullin had been scouted by AFL outfits for a number of years and attended a combine in UCD in late 2019 and last November, the Cats announced that he had signed with the club.

However, speculation that he was unsure about the move persisted even as he was handed a squad number in early December along with eight other off-season signings.

And this morning the AFL outfit confirmed that Mullin would not be joining their squad.

“Moving to a new country to take up a new game is a significant decision, and we respect the fact that Oisín has decided to remain at home,” Geelong’s list manager Andrew Mackie said.

“We have enjoyed getting to know Oisín through this process and wish him well with Mayo as they seek an All-Ireland title. We hope he can achieve his goals both on and off the field.”

Mullin’s decision comes just days after Cork’s Mark Keane decided he would not be returning to Collingwood to see out the final year of his deal there.

Keane has wasted no time in getting back in with the Rebels and lined out for the county’s hurlers over the weekend.