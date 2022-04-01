The Cork squad that played against Offaly in last weekend's Allianz Football League Division 2 match at Bord na Mona O'Connor Park in Tullamore, Offaly. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Cork’s footballers will refuse to play their Munster semi-final against Kerry in Killarney on Saturday, May 7.

It follows a meeting of the squad and management last night who issued a statement to voice their opposition to the Munster semi-final being switched out of Páirc Uí Rinn.

On Wednesday, Munster GAA's Competition Controls Committee moved the game out of Cork's 'second' home because of capacity concerns.

Páirc Uí Rinn can currently accommodate 9,200 but with remedial works that could get up to around 11,000, falling short of the 22,000 that the provincial body say they must cater for based on previous attendances at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The 9,200 was set following an independent statutory annual health and safety inspection.

Munster GAA originally fixed the game for Páirc Uí Rinn in the expectation that the venue could accommodate 15,000.

But the Cork players and management are digging their heels in now and insisting they won't be going to Kerry, saying in a statement overnight that Munster's decision is driven by "financial benefits”.

Ironically, the game had been fixed for Páirc Uí Rinn because Páirc Uí Chaoimh is unavailable due to an Ed Sheeran concert taking place there.

"We feel this reasoning sets a bad precedent, it is wrong and it goes against the values of the Gaelic Athletic Association," the players and management added in their statement, issued to the42.ie.

"As such, we are preparing for the Munster Football Semi-Final on 7 May 2022 to be played in Páirc Uí Rinn. We will not be playing the match in any other venue."