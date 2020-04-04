| 11.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'We will never forget the 11th of July 2010' - Peter Sheridan, Brian White and Joe Sheridan reflect on a day that shook the GAA


Meath&rsquo;s Joe Sheridan scrambles the ball over the line to give the Royal County victory, a score that had repercussions that still reverberate in both counties until this day. Photo: Sportsfile Expand
The Irish Independent reports on the story back in 2010 Expand
The Irish Independent reports on the story back in 2010 Expand

Close

Meath&rsquo;s Joe Sheridan scrambles the ball over the line to give the Royal County victory, a score that had repercussions that still reverberate in both counties until this day. Photo: Sportsfile

Meath’s Joe Sheridan scrambles the ball over the line to give the Royal County victory, a score that had repercussions that still reverberate in both counties until this day. Photo: Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

The Irish Independent reports on the story back in 2010

The Irish Independent reports on the story back in 2010

The Irish Independent reports on the story back in 2010

The Irish Independent reports on the story back in 2010

/

Meath’s Joe Sheridan scrambles the ball over the line to give the Royal County victory, a score that had repercussions that still reverberate in both counties until this day. Photo: Sportsfile

Dermot Crowe

Dear sir - I am writing to convey my absolute abhorrence at the decision by the Meath board and players not to arrange for a replay against Louth in the Leinster final. I, like many others find their decision beyond belief. As a sportsman myself, I ask how could Meath justify 'winning' the trophy in that manner? - Letter from a Drogheda resident in the Meath Chronicle, July 2010

Last week, Peter Fitzpatrick sat down to watch the 2010 Leinster senior football final in full for only the third time.

There was no particular reason why, other than that it had come up in conversation and not a week goes by that he doesn't think of that game at least once.