'We will have failed if we don’t beat Dublin' - Colm O'Rourke on Meath ambitions

New Meath football manager Colm O’Rourke will regard his time in charge as a “failure” if the team don't beat Dublin over the course of his three-year term.

O’Rourke was ratified on Tuesday night by a full county board meeting despite initially flagging that he wasn’t interested only seven weeks earlier after Andy McEntee had stepped down.

But speaking exclusively to Independent.ie, he said he was asked to reconsider that position last week and agreed earlier this week to undertake a role for which he admitted his ambitions had “lessened” in recent years.

He said the only measurement of progress for him and his selectors is a win over Dublin – they’ve only had one in 21 years – and a return to Division 1 football.

In this year’s Leinster semi-final they lost by 13 points and while the gap closed to just six points in 2021, Dublin have beaten them by 17 and 21 points over the previous two years.

“I would regard that we will have failed if we don’t beat Dublin and we don’t get to Division 1 of the league (over the next three years),” said O’Rourke, who will face a review after two years.

“That would be a fairly clear measurement of value. In most people’s minds beating Dublin would be the measurement of progress.”

O’Rourke turns 65 in August, making him one of the oldest first-time senior inter-county managers and he admits that this was his “last chance” to manage his native county.

