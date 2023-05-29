‘We will be going out all guns blazing against Kerry’ – Rebel boss John Cleary

John Cleary paid tribute to his side’s resilience in warding off a comeback attempt from Louth in Navan on Saturday, the Corkmen prevailing 1-19 to 1-17.

Having led by six points 10 minutes into the second half, Cork went behind when Louth’s top scorer Sam Mulroy pointed in the 57th minute.

But the Rebels recovered to finish out the remainder, outscoring Louth 0-6 to 0-3.

“It looked like maybe another bad day for Cork football,” admitted Cleary. “But they dug hard and they dug deep and we got over the line and we’d be happy with that.

“We wouldn’t be happy with an awful lot of the performance but I think everything was about getting over the line and, you know, we didn’t want to be going into the Kerry match coming off a defeat.”

Louth came from behind to defeat Cork in the league and bounced back again on Saturday when Liam Jackson goaled in the 45th minute, cutting the gap to two points.

Brian Hurley returned to the Cork team after injury and kicked eight points.

“He has been training for the last three weeks so we were confident enough that he’d be OK,” said Cleary. “He’s probably not up to speed fitness-wise and game fitness-wise but, look, we were thankful to have him on the pitch.”

Cleary said they recovered from the loss to Clare seven weeks earlier by taking a week out before regrouping. They face Kerry at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday.

“We will be going out all guns blazing against Kerry and you know, over the years, Cork have at times put it up to Kerry. You never know. Louth might still have a say in this yet if they show the same resolve and the same fight they showed today, they won’t be easily beaten.”

Mulroy did his utmost to help Louth rebound from a 21-point hammering in the Leinster final a fortnight earlier, with eight points – four from play.

“Conceding that (Brian O’Driscoll) goal in the first half killed us,” he said. “We were constantly chasing the game after that. In fairness to our lads, they never stop. I think that can be said about this Louth team, they never give up.”

Mulroy maintained a positive outlook as they face Mayo next.

“I know it’s really disappointing today and it will sting for a while but when you look at the bigger picture of where Louth have come from in the last while we are finding our feet here. Hopefully, we’ll have more games like that we can learn from for the rest of the year and next year.”