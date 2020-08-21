| 18.2°C Dublin

'We were seen as blow-ins in 1989' - The story of Kevin McStay's year at Ballymun Kickhams

Kevin McStay of Mayo during the All-Ireland SFC final defeat to Cork at Croke Park in Dublin back in September 1989. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

Conor McKeon

A central theme in ‘Passing It On’, Sorcha Glackin's excellent documentary about Ballymun Kickhams that aired last week on RTÉ, is pride of place.

The sense of identity the players interviewed had with a much maligned part of Dublin, expressed through playing for its Gaelic football team.

Few clubs in Dublin wear their identity as explicitly as Ballymun Kickhams.

