‘We were rattled in the second half’ – Dessie Farrell laments Dublin’s lack of consistency 

Dessie Farrell has lamented the lack of consistency that finally came home to roost in Croke Park, as Dublin lost their usual composure and confidence, their discipline and ultimately their Sam Maguire crown.

After a record 45 championship matches unbeaten, the six-in-a-row champions were a ragged mess by the end, surrendering their title amid a blur of black cards and a torrent of Mayo points late in normal time and again in extra-time.

Asked if he had seen warning signs, flagged up by many during their latest Leinster SFC campaign, Farrell replied: “Not particularly. You would like to be coming to this stage of competition with more momentum, the team performance better than it was.

“We showed really good glimpses sometimes in matches. First half was really good at times, second half not so.

“It’s hard to identify, it revolves around the lack of consistency.”

Farrell had successfully taken on the baton from Jim Gavin last year, but this season was beset by multiple problems off the pitch – and also on it.

But the year-two manager still paid tribute to his panel.

“What that group achieved has been tremendous,” he said. “They managed to keep going back to the well, and it is not easy when you know the hours, the commitment behind it.

“A lot of people see them coming in on a Saturday or Sunday and don’t know how it takes over your life. For them to do it over the last five or six years has been incredible.”

Asked where it had all gone wrong against Mayo, Farrell was still struggling to find an answer.

“I don’t know. We were rattled in the second half. After half-time we knew Mayo were going to come with a lot. We found it difficult to get out past their high press,” he conceded, while pinpointing a couple of mistakes and “bad decisions”.

He continued: “We thought we could get a score or two and weather the storm, but we could never get that additional score. We found it very hard to disrupt their momentum and left a lot to do in extra-time.”

Asked about his message to the players before extra-time, Farrell said: “I think we played so badly in the second half, we could make amends and address the situation. The black cards, a bit of fatigue in the system, and it was very hard for us to get the ball back.

“Black cards at any time makes it hard to get possession, but especially in extra-time. The card for Colm Basquel probably spelled the end.”