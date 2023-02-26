‘We were certainly in a bit of bother’ – Dessie Farrell praises Clare after Dublin snatch late win

CLARE were brilliant. Awesome. As their manager, Colm Collins, stated: “They should be proud of themselves.” That’s the sentiment that will bounce along the streets of Ennis this week. And all across the pages of the Champion.

They drove away from Croke Park on Saturday night having left everything out on the turf. Dublin pipped them in the end – 0-16 to 1-12 in Division 2 of the Allianz National Football League.

Clare didn’t deserve to have nothing to show for their courageous performance. They played some fabulous football. They were strong and fit. They brought such purpose to their play. And they took some gorgeous points.

“It was a tough one to lose,” reflected Collins. “I felt we should have got something out of it.”

Everybody else in the stadium thought so too.

It was bitterly cold on Jones's Road. You could have done with the central heating being turned on in the big house. But Clare did their best to do that.

They led by six points in the second half. And they were still in a favourable position when the announcement went up: “Stewards to their end of match positions, please.”

Dublin brought on Jack McCaffrey. “Oh, we are in trouble now,” declared a Clare supporter. “We’ll have to get someone to tie his legs!”

Eoin Murchan also left the bench. And, soon, he too was sprinting towards the Davin-end goal like Ronnie Delany.

Dublin poured forward. They hit six unanswered points to draw level with a Dean Rock 45 on 69 minutes. Prompting the subdued Hill to, at last, launch into: “Come On You Boys in Blue.”

And just before the clock stopped, another Dublin move ended with Cormac Costello fisting the ball over. A knock-out blow for Clare.

“We were happy to get out with the win,” summed up Dublin boss, Dessie Farrell. “We were certainly in a bit of bother. We had a strong finish. And we were clinical when it mattered most.

“Clare have been very unlucky this season not to have more points on the board. They are a good side. We expected a competitive game, and that is what we got.”

The Clare chief turned disappointment into a positive. “The Dubs in Croke Park are a formidable foe, but we put it up to them. We are playing good football. Our defending is solid, and we are taking top-class scores.”

Among the best of them was Emmett McMahon’s first half point. He sold a dummy and drilled over a beauty with his left peg.

Gavin Cooney also scored a peach of a point before he arrowed in a goal, low to the right corner, just before half-time, granting Clare a 1-8 to 0-8 interval advantage.

SCORERS

DUBLIN: D Rock 0-8 (5f, 1 45); L Gannon, J McCarthy, B Fenton, C Kilkenny, S Lowry, C O’Callaghan, R Basquel, C Costello 0-1 each.

CLARE: G Cooney 1-2, E McMahon (1f), E Cleary (1-f) 0-4 each; D Coughlan, P Collins 0-1 each.

TEAMS

DUBLIN: D O’Hanlon; D Newcombe, S MacMahon, L Gannon; J McCarthy, J Small, C Murphy; B Fenton, T Lahiff; C Kilkenny, R McGarry, D Byrne; S Lowry, D Rock, C O’Callaghan. Subs: N Scully for Lowry (ht); C Costello for McGarry (ht); J McCaffrey for Lahiff (44); R Basquel for Gannon (50); E Murchan for Murphy (60).

CLARE: S Ryan; M Doherty, C Brennan, R Lannigan; C O’Dea, P Lillis, A Sweeney; C Russell, D Bohannon; J Malone, E Cleary, D Coughlan; G Cooney, E McMahon, P Collins. Subs: A Griffin for Collins (ht); B Rouine for Russell (66); K Sexton for Griffin (69).

REF: P Faloon (Down)



