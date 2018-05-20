'We were bad' - No hiding place as Kieran McGeeney's Armagh slipped to fourth successive Ulster championship loss

Armagh boss Kieran McGeeney has led his side into battle in the Ulster championship on four occasions and has lost all four.

For the fourth year running Armagh's name will be in the drum for the first round of the qualifiers after they succumbed to a 0-12 to 0-7 defeat to Fermanagh at Brewster Park.

The Orchard men were physically overpowered by Rory Gallagher's defensive side and couldn't pose enough of a threat going forward. Niall Grimley was sent off not long into the second half but the writing was on the wall at that stage.

Seamus Quigley was the star man on show and one of the more interesting stats from the game was the fact that no Crossmaglen player was in the Armagh squad. Asked by BBC Sport to describe the game overall and the Armagh performance, he said: "They both were pretty poor. We were bad today. There is no point in saying any different

"Six or seven points in 70-80 minutes is not a good performance by any standards. We knew coming here that Fermanagh were going to score 10-12 points and to be honest we thought if we could keep them to that we'd win the game but again, like the last day we were here, we only scored seven points. A tight pitch, a strong defensive team and we always seem to struggle. "I think we had the chances to stay in the game even though we were a man down. It's frustrating. They are a better team than they showed.

"Today just wasn't their day, they didn't just perform." Asked if is side lacked leadership, he added: "I don't think so, that's my job as well as theirs. You are trying to get leadership on the pitch but somedays these things don't go well and it's my ob to prepare them to do that and if they're not doing that, the buck stops with me."

Asked if Grimley's dismissal was a big reason for their defeat, he said: "When you go a man down against a team that counterattacks it's going to have a big impact. Even though we rallied after, we scored a couple but we missed three of four on the trot straight away afterwards and Seamus (Quigley) went up and got a point.

"Niall knows these things happen and he'll bounce back from that."

