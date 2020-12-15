Once more unto the breach. If Mayo are to be grist to the Dublin mill this weekend, then they will go out on their own terms, playing their own way.

The only team consistently able to fly at Dublin's altitude for the best part of the last decade, they will come at the big blue machine once again the only way they know how.

Unlike the other games that lit up the championship after championship, Mayo go in on Saturday night as huge underdogs but it won't change their approach. For James Horan, playing with caution would be akin to surrender.

"I think the way we play, we take calculated risks," Horan said at his pre All-Ireland final press briefing.

"We think it's how we play best and our best chance of winning games and that's what we'll do. You see a lot of teams that don't take risks and play it safe, I don't know if they have a chance of winning with that mindset.

"We know what we're about, where we're strong and we'll go after that. There's no doubt about that.

Style

"There's a lot additionally that we're trying to add to our game as well and bit by bit that's coming together.

Ask Tomás Ó Sé: Live subscriber only Q&A

Mayo vs. Dublin. Ask Kerry great Tomás Ó Sé for his views on the next instalment of this epic rivalry. Register here

"We've our style of playing football and when we do it well it's a challenge for anyone. We've a lot of threats, a lot of danger in our team and we try to utilise that. So we're in good shape physically, we're an athletic team, there's power there. When you get all that into the mix and get the ratio right, we're a seriously strong team. So we'll be looking to play like that again."

If the bookies are confident Mayo's fate is to be overpowered by Dublin once more, there was no sense of that from the camp itself. No sense of foreboding despite everything that has gone before.

Horan wouldn't engage on the ongoing debate over Dublin's advantages, choosing instead to talk up his own squad.

Mayo coughed up several goal chances in their win over Tipperary, something Dublin would be expected to punish.

"A key area for us, we are very strong in elements of the game and we want to keep that going as long as we can in a game. When we do it well, we are very dangerous so we need to do that for longer.

"And look there are loads of different things, there were some individual errors, we were in the wrong position a couple of times, so there's things around that that we'll touch on, none of them too complicated but we'll touch on them.

"But keeping our foot to the floor when we are going well is an important one for us as well."

A less-quoted stat was their efficiency in front of goal, which has so often been their Achilles heel. Against Tipp, they didn't hit their first wide until the 59th minute.

Two more followed, one of which was hotly contested and saw calls for Hawk-Eye. The other went dead after an attempted pass to Aidan O'Shea.

"I think we've more options (in attack) this year than we've had before, that's probably the easiest way to say it. Mark Moran had a knock, he's coming back from injury, he has scored heavy for us this year. We've some other players, Ryan (O'Donoghue) has come in and done well, Tommy (Conroy) is scoring heavy for us.

"We've more options and some to come off the bench as well. Darren Coen came on the last day and he was a heavy scorer in Mayo club football this season. So we have more options in very simple terms which is a great place to be in."

With such a quick turnaround, Horan admitted there won't be much Mayo can do except try and improve what they've been doing since the restart. They've touched on things like kick-outs and even have a loose plan should the game go to penalties.

But otherwise, they'll just stay true to what they know. Trying to change too much in less than a week would be asking for trouble.

Different

"It's a different team, a different set-up, a different environment. A different world. Where we are, we're absolutely enjoying what we're doing, there's a freshness to us. We're improving at a rate of knots, we hope to improve again before Saturday. We're looking forward to the challenge and not worrying about consequences or outcomes too much, we're just enjoying being able to play football and give people a bit of joy from time to time.

"We'll be looking to do the stuff that we're strong at for longer in the game. It's as simple as that. Sometimes teams can try to do something that they haven't done before and that can backfire on you.

"We have a very good idea of what we're trying to do and how we're trying to go about it, and we'd be very confident in the threat that we can pose for whoever we play. We're looking at getting better and better at that. That's where our focus will be."

Irish Independent