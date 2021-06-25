‘We shouldn’t have to beg a player to play for his county’

He acknowledges it himself. It feels like he’s been around forever. And yet, when Ciaran Byrne steps out on to Páirc Tailteann in Navan on Sunday for Louth’s opening Leinster Championship match with Offaly, it will be only a fourth championship game for his county.

In between there has been a five-season AFL career that could have scaled any heights, three serious injuries and countless other ailments, so many in fact that it convinced him this time last year that it would suit him best to sit back and let the body heal.

It’s been eight years since he served notice of his rich potential as an 18-year-old in Newbridge when he hit Kildare for five points in a qualifier. Kildare still won by eight but no one was left in any doubt about the scale of loss that Louth would be experiencing as he left for a contract with Carlton Blues that was effectively agreed two years earlier when scouts for the Melbourne-based club identified the promise he had.

Prior to departure there was an even an International Rules call-up from Paul Earley, further embellishment for one so young.

But it’s been far from plain sailing ever since with a season-ending hamstring injury in 2015 just days after his full Carlton debut, a cruciate tear the following year as he was enjoying his best spell with a consistent run of games, and then a bout of homesickness that eventually turned the screw on his decision to return home and forego the last year of his extended contract at the end of 2018, despite every effort from the club to get him to change his mind.

Worse luck was to follow though just weeks after his return with a dislocated ankle in the Louth intermediate final that St Mochta’s were contesting for the first time since 1981, and won, ruling him out for another season. The prognosis at one stage was for no return at all.

To say then that he’s had to be resilient at a young age would be an understatement. But here is now in the midst of a second coming, maybe even a first coming, so brief was his previous exposure to inter-county football.

“It certainly feels like I have been around a long time but I haven’t played much,” he conceded, his involvement in all four league games that Louth played to clinch promotion to the Allianz Division 3 for 2022 giving him his first decent run of competitive action with the county over the last three years.

The decision to step away last year has ultimately brought benefit. “I stepped away for selfish reasons because the body wasn’t 100pc right. In the long term it was the right thing to do because my body is the best it has been in a long time.”

The feel-good factor created by the arrival of Mickey Harte still lingers and Byrne, like the team, improved with every game, culminating in his and Louth’s best performance to date under the former All-Ireland-winning manager against Carlow in a league semi-final.

“Every game since the defeat to Antrim we have improved. nearly everything came together for the Carlow game,” he said.

“Personally, I feel I have improved in every game. I’m probably a forward playing midfield but it’s a position I like playing as it gives you a freer role to run and express yourself. I have a good base from my Australian days so I am quite fit and I like to get up and down the ground as much as I can.

“The league was Louth’s main goal this year, we ticked that box but now we don’t want to rest on our laurels, this weekend’s game is as big as any we have this year.”

The energy created by Harte and Devlin has got people talking about Louth football around the county again and got players wanting to play which hadn’t always been the case in the previous years.

“Any time you meet someone on the street they are always asking about Mickey, what’s he like, what sort of a character he is. All the best players in Louth are wearing the red jersey at the minute. That’s the way it should be. We shouldn’t have to beg players to come and play for their county.”

The upshot of the injuries was his gravitation towards reformer pilates which is now the core of a new business he has set up in his home place in Louth village.

“I fell in love with it, it was a massive part of my recovery (from his injuries in Australia), one of main reasons I got back on the field so quickly. When I came home I realised there was no access to it in my area.

"I was studying it for a while which is still ongoing but it’s not just sports-focused. It’s a type of pilates using a machine with tensions that improves flexibility for people of all ages. There’s a lot to be said about a stress-free life, doing something that you enjoy doing,” he acknowledged.

He wouldn’t discourage a career in AFL for any prospective young Gaelic football recruit.

“It’s not for everyone. I fell out of love with it after almost six years down there. If it wasn’t for the injuries maybe I’d still be out there. But the time rehabbing got me thinking. I just wanted to come back and play football with my club and county again.”