‘We should copy Dublin and Kerry and play the way they do’ – Colm O’Rourke

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery and Colm O’Rourke has no hesitation in admitting that he hopes to apply many of the methods utilised by Dublin and Kerry to try prosper in his time as Meath football boss.

O’Rourke has had plenty of turbulence in his debut season, with some eye-opening league defeats in Division 2 before Offaly dumped them out of the Leinster SFC and sent them packing to the Tailteann Cup.

It was sink or swim time for the Royals but they stuck to the task manfully, with five successive victories setting up Saturday’s final date with Down – who they beat in the group stages – and O’Rourke is happy with progress.

“I don’t think anybody should think that they know more about it than anyone else. As far as I’m concerned we should copy Dublin and Kerry and basically play the same way they play. I don’t see why not, they are the two most successful teams,” O’Rourke says.

“We defensively got caught a lot during the league but we have tried and tried and worked hard on that. But if you have three or four new players in your backline, you’re going to struggle to cement it as a group.

“But we’re getting there and things are working better. We weren’t being naive in the beginning and thinking that we were going to play a rollercoaster-like game where we were going to all pour forward, it wasn’t like that.

​“It’s just that it’s taken quite a while for our defensive structure to cement in but it is getting better. We do want to play a fairly fast-moving, kicking game if at all possible but it doesn’t work like that. If there’s 15 men behind the ball, we’re not going to be kicking it in high and hoping for the best.”

O’Rourke, a three-time All-Star in attack, is widely regarded as one of the game’s best forwards of his era and he feels that Kerry and Dublin have provided the platform for others to follow when it comes to modern football.

“They do play quite an attacking type of game, fast moving of the ball. There’s still a place for accurate kicking, obviously it has to be merged sometimes with slow-moving hand-passing,” the Meath legend says.

“But Dublin and Kerry two weekends ago gave an exhibition of fairly sharp, crisp foot-passing, especially to get themselves out of defence quickly, so that’s the sort of formula that everybody should be copying, try to move the ball forward rather than sideways.

“They’re good kickers of the ball too. That’s something that only comes with practice. We spend a lot of time practising that type of kicking game. That’s the main element to get you into a good attacking position.

“So, turnover, and quick attack. The turnover, of course, you have to get that first. So you have your basic ways of getting the ball from a kick-out or from a turnover and you have to work hard on those two things.

“We weren’t great on turnovers during the league. We were poor on that, which showed we weren’t tackling well. We have improved. We weren’t great on opposition kick-outs, we would hope to have improved on that. They’re the fundamentals.

“When I look at the way Dublin went after the Mayo kick-out in the second half of the game and their tackling in the middle third of the pitch, rather than let Mayo get the ball and come at them, that’s the sort of game that we would like to play.”

Saturday’s final against Conor Laverty’s Mourne men brings back memories of their 1991 All-Ireland SFC final loss, one which O’Rourke could only feature in off the bench as he was suffering with pneumonia.

“It doesn’t keep me awake at night but it does bug me at times alright,” O’Rourke says. “From our point of view it was one that got away. From Down’s point of view, it was one where they were the better team on the day.

“My memories mainly are of games lost rather than won. They stick in my mind. The ones we won, I never think of them again. But the ones we lost, whether at club or county or at schools level, I always remember them fairly clearly.

“Our team doctor was very much against the idea of me playing at all. I had pneumonia, it’s not the sort of thing that you take chances with. I was getting better. I definitely had felt a bit better on the Sunday.

“On the Saturday, I can remember doing a fitness test with Seán (Boylan) in Páirc Tailteann and I wasn’t able to run. So I had improved a lot in 24 hours. If it was Monday, I would have probably played from the start.

“I had suffered badly from tonsillitis and I recall we trained one night and there was a lot of people around, a lot of autographs and it was getting very cold.

“I felt straight away after the session that it wasn’t a very good idea, when you’re sweating but standing around for maybe an hour on a cold night.

“I think the next day, I remember about a week before the game, I was beginning to feel bad and then it just got worse. It was just one of these things that happens to come at the wrong time in life.”

Maybe he’ll get the chance to finally right that wrong some 32 years later.