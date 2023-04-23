| 10.6°C Dublin

Close

‘We shot ourselves in the foot’ – Donegal’s year from hell goes on as Down make Ulster semi-finals

Ulster SFC quarter-final: Down 2-13 Donegal 1-11

23 April 2023; Down players react at the final whistle of the Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship quarter-final against Donegal at Páirc Esler in Newry, Down. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

23 April 2023; Down players react at the final whistle of the Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship quarter-final against Donegal at Páirc Esler in Newry, Down. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

23 April 2023; Down players react at the final whistle of the Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship quarter-final against Donegal at Páirc Esler in Newry, Down. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

23 April 2023; Down players react at the final whistle of the Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship quarter-final against Donegal at Páirc Esler in Newry, Down. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Down piled further misery on Donegal as they moved into the Ulster SFC semi-finals.

In front of a boisterous Páirc Esler crowd, goals by Liam Kerr and Pat Havern, from a penalty, booked a ticket to a semi-final showdown with Armagh.

Most Watched

Privacy