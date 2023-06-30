‘We played one Division 1 team and we struggled’ – Dublin ‘don’t know where they are at’ ahead of Mayo clash

A few years back, Cormac Costello fell into conversation with Alan Brogan about the expanding responsibilities of the contemporary inter-county forward.

The two might be categorised as broadly similar footballers, stylistically speaking. Both tend, or tended in Brogan’s case, to perform best when set free, given early ball and set the traditional task of beating a man and splitting a pair of uprights.

It was only at the back end of Brogan’s career that sweepers and blanket defences became features of the game, when tackling and chasing back were introduced as performance indicators on which their output would be similarly measured.

If not quite as important as scoring accuracy or passing range, then not far off it.

“Even then he was saying how the tide has turned,” Costello recalls, “whether it’s a plus one or one or two men back in defence.

“There’s a lot of bodies back if not all of them, but it’s just the way the game has progressed and you have to progress your game.

“You don’t get away with forwards not being able to defend now, so it’s something you have to go after.”

​There was a time, perhaps one Costello and Brogan might privately admit pining for, when an inside forward’s output was measured in brass tacks, the numbers in the brackets beside their names.

The inside forward who had scored 0-3 was by reflex deemed to have contributed more to his team’s effort than the other corner-forward who had pitched in with 0-2.

Times change quickly in inter-county Gaelic football.

Paul Mannion, one of the men Costello is currently vying with for a spot in Dublin’s inside line, once insisted that he took as much satisfaction from forcing an opposition turnover – a personal speciality – than kicking a score.

Given how inside forwards can be rendered obsolete, or at least peripheral, for long passages in matches now, Costello points out that full appreciation of their contribution isn’t something the general football-consuming public tends to have.

“You know that yourself, different teams set up differently, and sometimes you might expect a team to set up in a certain way and then the game might turn into something different,” he says.

“But look, it’s just knowing yourself if I did what I should have done in those situations and not really listening to outside noise.

“I just focus on what I’m asked to do that day, so whether it’s defensively or offensively I’m just thinking about what I’m meant to do, and just running through it in my mind and just focusing on keeping the game simple and on getting a performance. It’s as simple as that.”

Of all the All-Ireland quarter-finalists, there is a greater sense of the unknown about Dublin.

After low-key Division 2 campaign, they coasted through a low-key Leinster campaign and on again through a similarly quiet round-robin group.

They are lightly raced, but also barely tested.

Management have been able to manage the load and fitness of their key players, but making definite predictions about their capabilities seems impossible.

“We don’t really know where we’re at,” Costello admits. “We’ve only played one Division 1 team this year and we struggled.

“So to get a true representation of where we’re at … we don’t know. All we can do is focus on ourselves and try and go in with our best foot forward.”

The theory Mayo should sharpen the minds isn’t one likely to have much truck with Costello.

Dublin fell short in semi-finals to their two main contemporary rivals, Mayo and Kerry, in the last two years.

But they have spent the time since absorbing the reasons rather than nurturing any new grudges.

“Any game that you lose that close you are going to zoom in on everything that went wrong,” Costello says. “But if you come out the right side of it, like we have many times, it sort of papers over the cracks.

“But last year our performance wasn’t good enough in the first half against Kerry and overall they were the better team. You would look at some of our chances and our efficiency wasn’t great, so they are the main things you would go after.

“But it was the same for any match, you would do the same after a league game if you were beaten and looking at what went well and what didn’t, and look at them for the following week.

“It just probably adds to a bit more of tension now because the safety net is gone.”