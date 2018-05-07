Leitrim hero Noel Plunkett insists he knew his team wouldn't lie down even as they looked set to make a piece of unwanted history and be the first side to lose to New York in the Connacht championship.

'We needed the score and it was do or die' - Leitrim hero Noel Plunkett

Justin O'Halloran's side looked on course to win at the 20th time of asking when they led by three points in the second half of extra time before Leitrim drew level which set the scene for the Aughawillan man to kick a dramatic winner and break New York hearts.

"I knew this team would never lie down that's what we're made of," Plunkett said. "We needed the score and it was do or die and the opportunity came and I just took it and hoped for the best. I was looking and it went over the bar and that's it.

"I am relieved definitely we came here for the win and it was hard work but we got the win. "That was a very good New York team and at the end of the day we worked hard and that group of players out there never give in full stop we always believe in each other and the management believed in us.

"It was hard work and we never give in and at the end of the day that's all that counts." And his thoughts had already turned to taking on Roscommon in Carrick on Shannon in the Connacht semi-final.

"We got over this game now so our minds will be totally focused on the next two weeks now and hopefully we can bring a good performance against Roscommon again at Pairc Sean."

