‘We need to have more control’ – Harte laments Louth loss

When the final whistle sounded in Haggardstown on Saturday afternoon, Antrim were deserved one-point victors over Louth in Division 4 North.

Ryan Murray nailed the decisive score deep into additional time to secure the points, but the Ulster side’s new boss Enda McGinley still had one more task to complete on the day.

McGinley duly marched down the sideline to commiserate with a familiar face, his Errigal Ciaran club-mate and former Tyrone manager Mickey Harte (pictured).

Afterwards, McGinley happily admitted that the managerial back story that was on everybody else’s mind wasn’t on his.

“It never really came into the head at all to be absolutely honest,” admitted McGinley.

“We met right at the start, we were out walking the pitch with them and we just laughed and we said we should have had the match over the road rather than down here because we live only a half mile from each other, but no, that was very much a side story.”

With 19-year-old debutant Conor Stewart providing the platform, Antrim were quicker to settle in what turned out to a somewhat nervy opening quarter. Saffron wing-back Dermot McAleese profited from constant stream of possession most, with a well taken goal after 15 minutes played.

Louth’s purple patch then came after the first-half water break where the hosts outscored Antrim 2-2 to 0-3 in a devastating period. Sam Mulroy tucked away a penalty and debutant Seán Marry added the second two minutes later.

Ryan Murray was black carded before half time but his brother Conor landed a vital brace which allowed Antrim stay on Louth’s coat tails at the break, with the scoreline 2-5 to 1-6 in Louth’s favour.

Murray would return upon the resumption to push his side ahead but a wasteful Louth still looked to be in pole position when Mulroy blasted his second goal five minutes from time.

With a chance to seal the game, Mulroy was denied a hat-trick in the very next play, and with the game still alive Antrim rattled off three points in a row to triumph. The manner of the loss vexed new Louth boss Harte.

“We needed to be more in control of the game,” he stressed.

“We had enough chances to close the game out and it just shows you that if you don’t take your chances when you are in the ascendancy, you’ll pay the price for it.”

SCORERS — Louth: S Mulroy 2-2 (1-0 pen, 1 45) S Marry 1-0, D Byrne, C Keenan 0-2 each, C Downey, A Williams 0-1 each. Antrim: R Murray 0-6 (4f) D McAleese 1-0, O Eastwood (2f) and C Murray, 0-2 each, R McCann(45’), M Jordan, P Cunningham, E McCabe and E Walsh 0-1 each

LOUTH — M McEneaney 6; D Corcoran 6, D Campbell 7, D McKenny 6; L Jackson 6, A Williams 7, E Callaghan 6; C Byrne 6, B Duffy 6; A McDonnell 7, C Keenan 7, C Downey 6; S Marry 6, S Mulroy 8, D Byrne 6. Subs: E Carolan 6 for Corcoran (43), T Durnin 6 for Marry (w-b), R Nally 6 for D Byrne (59), L Gray 6 for Jackson (59) J Clutterbuck 6 for McKenny (63) E Duffy 5 for Duffy (70+2).

ANTRIM — M Byrne 7; J McAuley 7, D Lynch 7, P Healy 6; M Jordan, 7 J Laverty 6, D McAleese 7; C Stewart 8, N McKeever 6; R Murray 9, A Loughran 6, R McCann 6; O Eastwood 6, K Small 6, C Murray 7. Subs: P McBride 6 for McKeever (50), E McCabe 7 for Jordan (57), P Cunningham 7 for Small (59) E Walsh 7 for McAleese (70+1)

REF – B Tiernan (Dublin)