We need to either accept the grey areas in the GAA rulebook or start helping our referees

Philly McMahon

Close

Which man in a white jacket is going to signal to the ref and tell him, ‘actually, it was the Gooch that was pulling Philly’? Photo: Sportsfile

We all need love. Even referees.

I used to convince myself that I had a method for treating refs, a way to influence the existential threat they posed to my completion of a match.

