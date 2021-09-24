We must strive to keep Ulster series, warns Kerr

Darren McCurry, left, and Cathal McShane of Tyrone celebrate with the Anglo Celt Cup after the Ulster final

Croke Park deputy chief steward Mairead O’Carroll brings the Anglo Celt Cup in the middle of the Tyrone players after this year's Ulster SFC final against Monaghan. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

It is a measure of the meticulous stance being adopted by GAA chiefs in relation to the forthcoming Special Congress – and specifically the anticipated lively debate on proposals pertaining to the future structure of the All-Ireland football championship – that provincial bodies and other units are currently being afforded special briefings in advance of the forthcoming October 23 D-Day.

It is understood that on Tuesday night, all 12 Leinster counties were given an insight into what precisely will be involved while, on Wednesday, it was the turn of the nine Ulster counties as well as Britain and Canada to be briefed in advance of Congress.

The Connacht and Munster counties will be familiarised with the process involved and all that this entails in the coming days, while other overseas units and additional component elements of the GAA will also be informed.

With only 50pc of delegates permitted to attend the ‘in person’ assembly at Headquarters because of Covid-19 restrictions, every possible step is being taken to ensure that the groundwork is firmly laid in advance.

There are essentially three options relative to the All-Ireland series motions. One is to retain the existing format while the second is to introduce an eight-team regional championship, standardising the four provinces into eight-county units by shifting teams based on placing in the National League.

And the third is to play the various provincial championships as stand-alone competitions in the spring before the league would become a qualifier competition for a new two-tier All-Ireland series which would see the Tailteann Cup finally become a reality.

It would appear that Ulster counties may be against any tampering with the current format and there is a strong body of opinion that favours the retention of the provincial championships and playing in the early part of the year.

Ulster Council CEO Brian McAvoy and Tyrone County Board chairman Michael Kerr are among those

who are extremely keen to see the province’s premier competition retained.

“The Ulster Championship has an allure all of its own and this has been underlined year after year,” states McAvoy.

“There is still great store put on a team winning the competition. This can prove a stepping stone for further progress.”

And Tyrone chief Kerr is convinced that, if anything, the Ulster series has gained in status.

“When you look at it, there is no doubt that it is the most competitive of all the provincial championships,” he asserts.

“I think it is worth pointing out that the championship has served this province well for many, many years so why would you want to do away with it?”

He continues: “I think it is important that it is retained as it is very much part of the province’s GAA fabric.”

All four provincial championships have been impacted by Covid-19 in terms of attendances at matches but the hope is that all the competitions will regain their crowd appeal status next year – assuming, of course, that they are staged at all.