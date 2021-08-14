James Horan has pinpointed Mayo’s energy surge after half-time as the biggest factor in their spectacular comeback to terminate Dublin’s six-year reign as All-Ireland champions.

The Dubs hadn’t lost a championship match since that Donegal ambush in 2014, and they looked to be cruising into a seventh consecutive final when leading by seven points late in the first half, and by six at the break.

“We were probably tentative in the first 15-20 minutes, whether we should push forward or hold a little bit,” admitted a typically unflappable Horan, after watching his team outscore the champions by 13 points to four from the start of the second half until the end of an absorbing yet chaotic extra-time.

“Even with that, we had three or four very bad wides and we had a free that we missed. It could have been 10-7, even though we played very poorly but our energy wasn't what it usually is.

“We managed to lift the energy a bit for the second half and things take off from there, usually.”

Asked how his heart was after overseeing his fourth successful All-Ireland semi-final, the Mayo boss mused: “Okay now. Okay. It wasn't great for periods but all good. Obviously delighted, yeah.”

He was less delighted about the John Small challenge that led to Eoghan McLaughlin being stretchered off.

“I know he's in a lot of discomfort. A lot of discomfort. The medical team are gone to the hospital with him now, so we have to see how that is,” Horan reported.

Asked about his animated reaction to some of Conor Lane’s decisions, he responded: “I just thought the Eoghan McLaughlin one in particular … I was pretty close to it, I thought it was very dangerous.

"The way Eoghan fell, you know by the way a guy falls that they're in bother and the play just sort of went on. I was annoyed about that, yeah.”