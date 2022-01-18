‘We know what to expect, but we don’t know much about St Finbarr’s’ – Kilcoo look to their next challenge

Success has followed success for Kilcoo of late. Ever since winning their first Down title in 72 years back in 2009, the good times have rolled consistently for the Magpies. Nine more titles have been added since that win, a run propelling them to the top of the roll of honour in Down.

They’ve also added two Ulster titles since, the second coming in Sunday’s comprehensive dismissal of Fermanagh’s Derrygonnelly. Provincial wins usually cause great celebration, but Kilcoo collected the Seamus MacFerran trophy with the minimum of fuss and smacked of a team with bigger goals on their mind. Plenty think they’ll finish the job this time since Kilcoo are odds-on favourites to win the thing outright.

And on the freezing turf of the Athletic Grounds on Sunday evening, Ryan McEvoy made no secret that their near-miss against Corofin in the last All-Ireland senior club final to be played still hurts. They went down to the Galway giants after extra time in what had been a titanic tussle.

“Absolutely. The Corofin game really hurt. After playing so well for so long and then just not getting over the line, it hurt.

“But then coming back into the 2020 season we had a job to do, to win Down and we took it game by game. Unfortunately, the Ulster Championship last year wasn’t on.

“This year was all about winning Down and winning Ulster, hopefully going on to win an All-Ireland.”

Corofin bested them that day and Kilcoo coach and former Derry footballer Conleith Gilligan admitted that he wondered whether father time would derail their chances of getting back to that stage. After all, nine of Sunday’s squad won a national Féile in 2006, with that group managed by the likes Conor Laverty, Donal Kane and Aidan Branagan.

“It was massive because last year we were going really well,” Gilligan said. “We were probably playing better football than the year before.

“The team had changed a wee bit and I suppose some of our older players were a year younger. It was difficult because we had a bit of momentum from the year before. Covid meant that that was gone so we had to start again.”

After a cagey first half, the Mickey Moran managed side left no doubt about their potential in the second half, running in two breakaway goals as Derrygonnelly chased the game.

“We expected that they would set up defensively and try not to let us get in,” McEvoy said. “The last few games we have racked up big scores.”

“We just knew we had to be patient and break down the defensive system. Thankfully, we got in for the goal in the first half, which really set us off. The second half opened up a bit more when they had to push out and we put in two more goals. There was no way back once we had the goals.”

All eyes are on their semi-final clash with Cork and Munster champions St Finbarr’s.

“It’s a big opportunity. Your dream is to be playing All-Ireland semi-finals, All-Ireland finals year in, year out," McEvoy continued.

“We just deal with it one game at a time and we will worry about St Finbarr’s now.”

“Experience is key. We have been there and we know what to expect, but we don’t know much about St Finbarr’s, we have never played them.

“We will just sit down and focus on them and take it from there.”