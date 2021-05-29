| 10.4°C Dublin

We have to let the game we all love breathe again

Tomás Ó Se

These three petty and disruptive rules simply make my blood boil

Kerry players (l-r) Paul Geaney, Dara Moynihan, David Clifford and Paudie Clifford react after referee Seán Hurson pulled back the play and awarded a free kick for a foul on Moynihan after he had scored a goal during the league clash with Dublin at Semple Stadium. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Kerry players (l-r) Paul Geaney, Dara Moynihan, David Clifford and Paudie Clifford react after referee Seán Hurson pulled back the play and awarded a free kick for a foul on Moynihan after he had scored a goal during the league clash with Dublin at Semple Stadium. Photo: Sportsfile

In the GAA, our knee-jerk response to a game tangled up in stoppages and frees has always been to blame the referee. It’s an age-old thing, a reflex as natural as sneezing. But referees, broadly, don’t get consulted about rules. They are simply cursed to implement them, irrespective of whether they consider them good law or bad.

So I have huge sympathy for what they’re dealing with today because, right now, they’re having to call three rules that simply have no place in our game. Three rules that make my blood boil.

Just as Gaelic football is shedding the chains of packed defences and over-zealous coaching, the flow of the game is being thieved by what I see as these few petty and needlessly disruptive rules. I hear this phrase that, given time, the game will ‘iron itself out’ and I’m sure it will. But that’s hardly the point.

