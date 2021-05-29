We have to let the game we all love breathe again

In the GAA, our knee-jerk response to a game tangled up in stoppages and frees has always been to blame the referee. It’s an age-old thing, a reflex as natural as sneezing. But referees, broadly, don’t get consulted about rules. They are simply cursed to implement them, irrespective of whether they consider them good law or bad.

So I have huge sympathy for what they’re dealing with today because, right now, they’re having to call three rules that simply have no place in our game. Three rules that make my blood boil.

Just as Gaelic football is shedding the chains of packed defences and over-zealous coaching, the flow of the game is being thieved by what I see as these few petty and needlessly disruptive rules. I hear this phrase that, given time, the game will ‘iron itself out’ and I’m sure it will. But that’s hardly the point.

Why are these rules even there in the first place?

Football has come through arguably the most painful evolution in its history but, rather than let it breathe again, we seem determined to over-complicate things.

The three rules I’m talking about are: (1) the advantage rule, (2) the ‘mark’ and (3) the cynical foul rule.

And I’ll ask you this. Do you honestly see a helpful purpose to any of them today? If you keep tampering with a game, the only certainty is that you’ll breed a generation of coaches who do likewise.

There’s a quote from David Hassan, chair of the GAA’s Standing Committee on Playing Rules, that I can’t really get out of my head. Actually it’s a question he proposed back in 2019. He said: ‘You have to ask yourself the question – is football going in a direction that respects the heritage of the game?’

Now I don’t for a second doubt the motives of Hassan, a distinguished academic at Ulster University and former Derry dual player. Nor do I question those of anyone on the SCPR committee.

There IS cynicism in our game. It’s a game called football, but we hand-pass the ball three times as often as we kick it. And we’ve had this issue of blanket defence with 15 bodies behind the ball, so I do recognise that the need was there to try something.

But they put five recommendations before Central Council in January of 2019 at a time, in my opinion, when the game felt in a very different place to where it finds itself today.

There were a lot of eminent people on that committee, so their bona fides are beyond question.

But if they were meeting today, I suspect they’d find themselves in a very different head-space. Because if you talk about respecting the heritage of the game, I honestly cannot see how any of the above three rules can be doing that.

Now let me be clear here. I’m not suggesting for a second that this committee went off on some solo-run. The consultation process was excessive, reaching into every single county. I understand that. These people did their homework. Nobody is disputing this.

But football hit a crisis point with the perfect storm of Jim McGuinness’s Donegal. In other words, the game was effectively outsmarted by a coach who figured out a way of shutting down the best forward lines in the country. It was a storm that brought Donegal the Sam Maguire in 2012 and triggered all manner of half-baked, copycat approaches from other coaches, who had an over-simplified idea of what it was that McGuinness was doing.

That Donegal team was about a hell of a lot more than simply getting bodies back, but the curse of uneducated imitation became a blight on the game.

My own view is that there was a certain crisis point reached in 2018 when Tyrone got to the All-Ireland final by edging past Monaghan in an utterly forgettable game of football.

So let me start here with the ‘mark’.

This rule has no place in our game. It belongs to the AFL and should stay with the AFL, where it is appropriate to a far bigger pitch where, accordingly, there is the need for breaks in play. We don’t need those breaks.

The only thing this rule achieves in our game is it pretty much deletes the man-on-man contest; the one-on-one between James O’Donoghue and Keith Higgins; Bernard Brogan and my brother Marc; or – going way back – Jimmy Barry-Murphy and Jimmy Deenihan.

Remember the glorious sight of Matt Connor in full flow? The majesty of Matt was his ability to take his man on, to dip a shoulder and explode into space. Imagine if all he had to do was catch a ball into his midriff, put his hand up and get a free shot at goal?

That’s what this rule is doing. It’s actually taking the art of defending out of the game because the forward doesn’t have to take his marker on. It’s changing the way defenders approach the game now. They’re having to think differently. I presume it was introduced ostensibly to promote high-fielding of the kind we once witnessed from the likes of Mick O’Connell or Offaly’s Willie Bryan.

Has it achieved that? Not even close.

Consider this. You can deliver a ball 25 yards diagonally that travels just five yards forward and the recipient can claim a ‘mark’.

In my eyes, that invites an almost cowardly approach to the game. It encourages a forward to put up the hand immediately rather than face physical contact.

McGuinness himself has described this rule as belittling the game and I wholeheartedly agree. This rule is an insult to the art of defending. I despise it.

Next up, the ‘cynical foul’ rule.

This rule states that if a cynical foul is committed on an attacking player to deny a goal-scoring opportunity inside the 20-metre line or the semi-circle, a penalty is awarded and the offending player is black-carded.

Yes we all remember the Seán Cavanagh incident and the over-reaction that triggered.

But I’d honestly ask if the black card rule has just encouraged players to throw themselves on the ground under even the remotest physical contact?

In the recent Roscommon-Dublin game, this rule was enforced for a foul committed on the end-line. How does anything that happens on the end-line constitute a goal-scoring chance?

When you think of Conor Gormley’s magnificent block against Armagh in ’03, what place has that in a game whereby this rule can be deployed so easily?

All I see happening here is the cultivation of players throwing themselves to the ground. Run into a tackle and collapse. You will always have cynical defending in any game but the moment you take cynicism as the starting point of a sweeping rule, you allow it dominate in a way it never should.

All this does is compound the stop-start nature of the game. We should be encouraging forwards to take on their men, not go to ground. In doing so, we’d also be taking some pressure off the referees.

And I actually see an anomaly here. Philly McMahon fouled Stephen O’Brien for the Kerry penalty last Sunday and got a yellow card. But was it cynical? If that foul had occurred ten yards from goal with O’Brien one-on-one against Philly and no other defender in sight, that very same foul would have drawn a black card. And, finally, the advantage rule, a rule – remember – that doesn’t apply this year to club, minor or under-20 competition.

We all saw the Dara Moynihan incident in Thurles last Sunday and a perfectly good goal being disallowed. The referees are now told to call the free immediately instead of that old window of discretion to allow play continue for five seconds.

My understanding is that the change was brought in to avoid any controversy in which the player granted that five-second discretion might then commit a foul themselves. Maybe something as simple as two hops.

What are they afraid of?

I see no problem with the player who has been given that advantage then being penalised if they foul the ball. Actually, I see no problem with any player accepting that. Why would they? They were given the advantage and, essentially, they wasted it. Their problem, not the referee’s.

Under the old rule, Moynihan’s goal would have stood.

The same thing happened in the Monaghan-Donegal game, the referee blowing for a foul on a Monaghan player just as his shot flew over the Donegal bar. A nonsense call, but – again – not the referee’s fault.

All of which makes me wonder why in God’s name do we seem so determined to have a stop-start game?

Specifically at a time when that same game has finally broken free of packed defences? Even within Ulster, the broad philosophy has changed. Teams are playing attacking football as distinct from erecting rows of sandbags.

My understanding is that the cynical foul got a decent airing at the last Congress, albeit there was a fair rump of support for the idea of deferring a decision on it until a Special Congress in September. As for the advantage rule, I believe that went through without debate.

These rules are now embedded in our game, until and unless the appetite is there to repeal.

Clubs can only put forward motions for change every five years so, technically, we cannot change anything now until 2025. But the Rules Committee can. And I would plead with them to do so because these three rules specifically are not addressing any of the problems that need to be weeded out of our game.

You know, it strikes me that there’s fellas above in Heaven spinning in their caskets at what we’re watching now. Well, maybe not all of them in Heaven!

But, honestly, who supports the mark? Two years into this? We have the most sophisticated coaching minds in the game today and I very much doubt any of them can see the point of it.

This isn’t our game that we’re watching. It’s some kind of AFL hybrid that I am adamant needs to be rinsed free of all this needless, meddlesome complication.

Gaelic football is a quite extraordinary sport in that, after all these years of various evolutions and revolutions, we’re still tampering with its rules. My own suspicion is that maybe we don’t pay enough heed every time these rule changes come up for discussion and, before we know it, the game has been redrawn again. I’m as guilty of that as anyone.

But it’s time to call a halt now. Delete these three unnecessary rules and let the game breathe, as recent evidence suggests it is ready to do.