‘We have to learn’ – Colm O’Rourke takes positives from Meath’s heavy defeat in Derry

There were hard but useful lessons for Colm O’Rourke’s Meath at Owenbeg on Saturday as they slumped to a first league defeat against table leaders Derry on a scoreline of 2-15 to 1-7.

“That is what football with a top four team is about,” their manager stated, “and it showed tonight that we are still a long way off that. But we have to learn, that’s where we want to go.”

They must sift through the wreckage and yet won’t have much time to mope with Louth coming to Navan for a fourth round tie on Sunday, desperate for points.

Meath arrived in Owenbeg after rousing wins over Cork and Clare, scoring seven goals, but Derry were in a different realm to earlier opposition, defending with resolve and an absence of naivety.

For the most part the visitors found it hard to lay a glove on the home team who bossed the match and could have won by more, Conor Glass and Brendan Rogers giving them a powerful grip in midfield.

Inside a minute Ethan Doherty had a goal and just before half time they scored a second from Niall Toner to lead 2-7 to 0-3 by the midway stage.

“Like, in reality the game was over at half-time even though I thought we put in a much more spirited second half,” said O’Rourke.

After half time a goal from Thomas O’Reilly, a late replacement for the injured Shane Walsh, earned Meath a momentary peace before Derry reeled off five points in response, Shane McGuigan, Benny Herron and Paul Cassidy all finishing with three. Doherty was their top scorer with 1-2 and almost had a second goal early in the first half, narrowly missing the near post with a low shot.

Meath full back Michael Flood made a block on another goal effort from McGuigan and Cillian O’Sullivan dived on the boot of Glass as he lined up to strike for a point but the visiting team mostly struggled to contain Derry, and made hardly any impact when moving forward.

They couldn’t break down Derry’s solid defence, the home team performance lifting several degrees after a scare in the previous round in Louth.

“We did really outclass them and I was delighted with that, to be ten points up in the second half and I didn’t think it flattered us so that was good,” said Derry manager Rory Gallagher, whose side faces Kildare next in Newbridge.

“Any day you beat Meath as comfortably as we beat them is a good sign of progress but I suppose there is a small bit of déjà vu in that we were here last year and we didn’t capitalise so we can’t look too far ahead, we just look forward to the next game.”

Meath will welcome the chance to atone in Navan. “I know all about bad performances in my early days with Meath so I won’t be too hard on the lads,” said their manager calmly. “I think they’ll recover.”